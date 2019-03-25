Photos: A look at Rob Gronkowski’s career in New England

After nine seasons in the NFL, tight end Rob Gronkowski called it quits, announcing his retirement Sunday. The five-time Pro Bowler and three-time Super Bowl champion played his entire career with the New England Patriots, selected in the second round of the 2010 draft and ultimately playing 131 total games for coach Bill Belichick and owner Robert Kraft.
Gronkowski, a fan favorite for his play and his fun-loving approach to life, created many lasting images for Patriots loyalists. Here are some of those photographs:
