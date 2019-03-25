What experts are saying about Rob Gronkowski’s retirement

"I think he's a lock to be voted into the Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility.”

Rob Gronkowski Patriots
Rob Gronkowski during Super Bowl LIII in 2019. –Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
By
5:50 PM

Rob Gronkowski’s decision to retire from the NFL on Sunday instantly created one of the larger offseason storylines in football. The ripple effect of extends beyond the Patriots, all the way to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Assessing the full impact of Gronkowski’s decision is difficult to do in the short term. NFL free agency continues, and the NFL draft is yet to happen. How the Patriots will replace Gronkowski – a monumental task – is unclear.

Added to that is the possibility that the 29-year-old tight end might not stay retired. As Gronkowski’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, has speculated on several occasions already, there’s still a chance the former Patriot decides he wants to come out of retirement.

Advertisement

What to make of the Gronkowski retirement decision? Here’s what some of the experts are saying:

Hall of Fame: First ballot or not?

One of the immediate takeaways from Gronkowski’s decision to walk away from the NFL is his inevitable place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Gronkowski’s career was shorter than other Hall of Fame tight ends (such as 2019 inductee Tony Gonzalez), but the Patriots star still managed to post some all-time numbers in certain categories. He has the most touchdowns per game of any tight end in history, and is also second in all-time postseason touchdown receptions among all players.

Still, does that warrant a first ballot Hall of Fame vote? ESPN’s Field Yates seemed to think so:

“I think he’s a lock to be voted into the Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility,” Houston Chronicle reporter and longtime NFL insider John McClain told ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

NFL writer Bill Barnwell made an interesting comparison to other former Patriots who are potential Hall of Fame picks.

“[Richard] Seymour and [Vince] Wilfork are borderline Hall of Famers,” wrote Barnwell, “while Gronkowski should already have a gold jacket by the time Brady gets in. I don’t think it’s ridiculous to prefer either of those guys to Gronk, but I also wouldn’t blame you for pegging him ahead of them, either.”

What the experts say on the other sideline

Advertisement

One key point in the departure of Gronkowski from the football field is how it affects the opposition. After menacing Patriots’ competition for years, it’s not surprising that a few of New England’s regular rivals are pleased to see Gronkowski retire.

“Is he retiring?” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin asked Patriots reporter Tom Curran. After being told that Gronkowski was in fact retiring, Tomlin exclaimed, “Awesome!”

A voice from another regular Patriots opponent concurred, also adding a tribute to his team’s now former adversary.

“Look, it’s obviously good news for the Jets because he’s an amazing player,” said Jets CEO Christopher Johnson told Brian Costello of the New York Post. “To take a step back, I’m going to miss him as a player because he’s absolutely magnificent. If you ever play the game like I do of if I could steal that player off that team, he’s one of the top players I’ve always wished was a Jet. Just an extraordinary man and extraordinary player.”

How might the Patriots replace him?

Buy Tickets

The most pressing question from a football standpoint in New England is how the Patriots will go about filling the Gronkowski-sized hole in the offense. The team’s immediate options, other than Julian Edelman, aren’t especially promising.

“They’re in a horrible, horrible position right now,” Curran bluntly summarized to Pro Football Talk host Mike Florio on Sunday.

“Right now, Julian Edelman is the only guy you could say you want to put stock in,” Curran continued, assessing the current dearth of receiver options for Tom Brady. “Phillip Dorsett’s a nice third or fourth receiver, maybe. They signed Bruce Ellington and Maurice Harris.”

With the draft still to come, there’s a likelihood that Bill Belichick will spend one of the higher picks on a tight end.

“Get ready to see an increase in tight ends mocked to New England before the 2019 NFL Draft,” wrote NESN’s Doug Kyed. An early possibility for the Patriots, should Belichick opt for an earlier pick, are two tight ends from Iowa.

Advertisement

Still, Gronkowski’s delayed decision did appear to have an impact on the Patriots’ pursuit of free agents, as Reiss noted.

“One other thing we’ve learned is that Gronkowski’s uncertainty was starting to affect the team’s business,” Reiss said. “They went after free agent Jared Cook, but Gronkowski, his uncertainty, they couldn’t close that deal.”

TOPICS: Patriots Rob Gronkowski
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Alex Cora Red Sox Manager MLB
Red Sox
How Alex Cora is projected to use his roster this season March 25, 2019 | 5:28 PM
Donald Trump, Alex Ovechkin, John Carlson, T.J. Oshie, Ted Leonsis
NHL
Trump hosts Stanley Cup champion Capitals at White House March 25, 2019 | 4:15 PM
Tom Brady Super Bowl LIII
Patriots
Patriots will open 2019 season on Sept. 8 on Sunday Night Football March 25, 2019 | 4:09 PM
Fenway Park World Series 2018 Red Sox
Red Sox
Here is the schedule of Red Sox radio announcers for April March 25, 2019 | 3:09 PM
Rob Gronkowski Super Bowl XLIX
Patriots
'An absolute honor': How the rest of the NFL reacted to Rob Gronkowski's retirement March 25, 2019 | 1:35 PM
Rob Gronkowski NFL Patriots
Sports Q
Chad Finn: What was Rob Gronkowski's greatest play? March 25, 2019 | 1:03 PM
Rob Gronkowski Drew Rosenhaus NFL Patriots
Patriots
Rob Gronkowski’s agent Drew Rosenhaus says he would not be shocked if Gronkowski returned to football March 25, 2019 | 1:01 PM
NCAA Men's Tournament March Madness 2019
NCAA Tournament
There's only one perfect NCAA tournament bracket left March 25, 2019 | 12:50 PM
Rob Gronkowski
Patriots
Chad Finn: Here's to hoping that Rob Gronkowski’s retirement is brief March 25, 2019 | 12:17 PM
Rob Gronkowski making on his 12 postseason touchdown catches in Super Bowl XLIX.
Patriots
5 standout stats from Rob Gronkowski's career March 25, 2019 | 11:21 AM
Rob Gronkowski
Patriots
How Camille Kostek reacted to boyfriend Rob Gronkowski's retirement March 25, 2019 | 10:45 AM
Fenway Park Red Sox 2018 Opening Day
Red Sox
How and where to watch the Red Sox this season March 25, 2019 | 8:27 AM
Boston Bruins NHL Hockey
Bruins
Eric Wilbur: Playoff-bound Bruins poised for their part in a 'Boston Slam' March 25, 2019 | 8:25 AM
Boston College Logan Hutsko Hockey East
College Sports
BC’s Logan Hutsko injured in Hockey East title game March 25, 2019 | 8:11 AM
Robert Kraft
Patriots
Robert Kraft spotted speaking to Roger Goodell at NFL annual meetings March 25, 2019 | 7:58 AM
Rob Gronkowski
Patriots
Video: Watch Rob Gronkowski’s career highlights March 25, 2019 | 7:32 AM
Rob Gronkowski
Patriots
Photos: A look at Rob Gronkowski’s career in New England March 25, 2019 | 6:07 AM
Mike Krzyzewski
NCAA Tournament
Duke's Mike Krzyzewski consoles sobbing UCF after near upset March 25, 2019 | 2:59 AM
Rob Gronkowski NFL Draft
Patriots
Rob Gronkowski reportedly agreed to a deal with a film or television company before the Super Bowl March 24, 2019 | 11:21 PM
David Price
Red Sox
What David Price had to say ahead of the Red Sox' upcoming season March 24, 2019 | 10:47 PM
New England Patriots' Rob Gronkowski, center, is flanked by family members as he arrives at the ESPY Awards on Wednesday, July 11, 2012, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Patriots
Rob Gronkowski’s brothers pay tribute to his ‘amazing’ career March 24, 2019 | 10:38 PM
Gordon Hayward, Aron Baynes, Kyrie Irving, Daniel Theis
Celtics
The Celtics lost — again March 24, 2019 | 10:14 PM
NCAA Tournament
Zion Williamson, No. 1 Duke survive UCF's late misses to reach Sweet 16 March 24, 2019 | 9:21 PM
Rob Gronkowski
Patriots
Josh McDaniels, Danny Amendola add to outpouring of tributes for Rob Gronkowski March 24, 2019 | 7:10 PM
Rob Gronkowski
Patriots
Rob Gronkowski announces he is retiring March 24, 2019 | 6:04 PM
Robert Kraft
Patriots
Robert Kraft expected to appear at the NFL owners meetings this week March 24, 2019 | 3:01 PM
Johnny Manziel
NFL
New AAF quarterback Johnny Manziel: 'I've been a very bad person at times' March 24, 2019 | 1:07 PM
Malcolm Mitchell
Patriots
Former Patriots wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell announces retirement March 24, 2019 | 11:00 AM
Kyrie Irving
Celtics
Kyrie Irving suggests shift in Celtics' strategy for defending Kemba Walker March 24, 2019 | 9:01 AM
Boston Red Sox' Mookie Betts
Red Sox
Here are some key dates in the 2019 Red Sox schedule March 24, 2019 | 8:54 AM