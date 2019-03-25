Morning sports update: 5 standout stats from Rob Gronkowski’s career

Also: One (shining) bracket remains perfect and some Patriots postseason trivia.

Rob Gronkowski making on his 12 postseason touchdown catches in Super Bowl XLIX.
Rob Gronkowski making on his 12 postseason touchdown catches in Super Bowl XLIX. –CHANG W. LEE
By
11:21 AM

The Celtics lost to the Spurs on Sunday, 115-96, and the Revolution lost to FC Cincinnati at Gillette Stadium, 2-0.

The Bruins are in Tampa tonight to play the Lightning at 7:30 p.m.

Some of Rob Gronkowski’s best stats: The main story for New England sports fans on Sunday was Rob Gronkowski’s decision to retire from football. He exits the NFL as unquestionably one of the best tight ends of all time.

At his best, Gronkowski was nearly unstoppable as a weapon in the Patriots’ offense. Even though he’s retiring at 29, he still ranks either at or near the top of many statistical categories measuring players’ entire careers.

Advertisement

Consider:

  • Gronkowski has the most touchdowns per game of any tight end in NFL history (0.69)
  • He has the most touchdown receptions of any player in Patriots history (79), having broken Stanley Morgan’s record in 65 fewer games.
  • In 2011, Gronkowski smashed the single season record for touchdown catches by a tight end, with 17.
  • After growing up near Buffalo, Gronkowski compiled his best stats against the Bills, scoring 12 touchdowns against his hometown team in 15 games.

And, though it’s not an official stat yet, this could likely come to fruition:

Trivia: Gronkowski ranks second all-time in postseason touchdown receptions with 12 (trailing only Jerry Rice’s mind-boggling total of 22). Other than Randy Moss, which other Patriot is in the top 25 of the list with seven postseason touchdown catches? (Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He was drafted by the Patriots in the seventh round, and has touchdown catches in multiple Super Bowls. Urban Meyer was his position coach for three years in college.

More from Boston.com:

A final act for the ages: Gronkowski’s final season ended with a victory parade. His final playoff run culminated in a Super Bowl win, and his final catch set up the winning touchdown. As he leaves the NFL, it’s clear that Gronkowski left it all on the field in his final act. [The Boston Globe]

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker agrees with Tedy Bruschi:

One bracket still stands: After a frantic opening two rounds of the men’s NCAA Tournament, millions of brackets from fans and experts were in ruins. After all, prior to this year, no bracket had ever made it through the first 48 games with 100 percent accuracy, according to the NCAA. But that changed over the weekend, thanks to “Center Road.” [NCAA]

Advertisement

This is how close Duke came to crashing out of the NCAA Tournament:

On this day: In 1971, the Boston Patriots officially became the New England Patriots. The Boston Globe’s Will McDonough wrote that, “Although it has been denied, the motive for the move was the city’s failure to go through on a stadium when the team was fighting for its existence in the Boston area a year ago.”

Patriots owner Billy Sullivan enthusiastically embraced his team “representing all of New England, not just the city of Boston.” But he lamented that the league “still has $24,000 worth of Boston Patriots merchandise in stock.”

Buy Tickets

And in 2014, Everton’s Ross Barkley capped a 70-yard run with a thundering finish:

Daily highlight: Some of Gronkowski’s best plays as a Patriot.

Trivia answer: David Givens

TOPICS: Patriots Rob Gronkowski
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Rob Gronkowski
Patriots
How Camille Kostek reacted to boyfriend Rob Gronkowski's retirement March 25, 2019 | 10:45 AM
Fenway Park Red Sox 2018 Opening Day
Red Sox
How and where to watch the Red Sox this season March 25, 2019 | 8:27 AM
Boston Bruins NHL Hockey
Bruins
Playoff-bound Bruins poised for their part in a 'Boston Slam' March 25, 2019 | 8:25 AM
Boston College Logan Hutsko Hockey East
College Sports
BC’s Logan Hutsko injured in Hockey East title game March 25, 2019 | 8:11 AM
Robert Kraft
Patriots
Robert Kraft spotted speaking to Roger Goodell at NFL annual meetings March 25, 2019 | 7:58 AM
Rob Gronkowski
Patriots
Video: Watch Rob Gronkowski’s career highlights March 25, 2019 | 7:32 AM
Rob Gronkowski
Patriots
Photos: A look at Rob Gronkowski’s career in New England March 25, 2019 | 6:07 AM
Mike Krzyzewski
NCAA Tournament
Duke's Mike Krzyzewski consoles sobbing UCF after near upset March 25, 2019 | 2:59 AM
Rob Gronkowski NFL Draft
Patriots
Rob Gronkowski reportedly agreed to a deal with a film or television company before the Super Bowl March 24, 2019 | 11:21 PM
David Price
Red Sox
What David Price had to say ahead of the Red Sox' upcoming season March 24, 2019 | 10:47 PM
New England Patriots' Rob Gronkowski, center, is flanked by family members as he arrives at the ESPY Awards on Wednesday, July 11, 2012, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Patriots
Rob Gronkowski’s brothers pay tribute to his ‘amazing’ career March 24, 2019 | 10:38 PM
Gordon Hayward, Aron Baynes, Kyrie Irving, Daniel Theis
Celtics
The Celtics lost — again March 24, 2019 | 10:14 PM
NCAA Tournament
Zion Williamson, No. 1 Duke survive UCF's late misses to reach Sweet 16 March 24, 2019 | 9:21 PM
Rob Gronkowski
Patriots
Josh McDaniels, Danny Amendola add to outpouring of tributes for Rob Gronkowski March 24, 2019 | 7:10 PM
Rob Gronkowski
Patriots
Rob Gronkowski announces he is retiring March 24, 2019 | 6:04 PM
Robert Kraft
Patriots
Robert Kraft expected to appear at the NFL owners meetings this week March 24, 2019 | 3:01 PM
Johnny Manziel
NFL
New AAF quarterback Johnny Manziel: 'I've been a very bad person at times' March 24, 2019 | 1:07 PM
Malcolm Mitchell
Patriots
Former Patriots wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell announces retirement March 24, 2019 | 11:00 AM
Kyrie Irving
Celtics
Kyrie Irving suggests shift in Celtics' strategy for defending Kemba Walker March 24, 2019 | 9:01 AM
Boston Red Sox' Mookie Betts
Red Sox
Here are some key dates in the 2019 Red Sox schedule March 24, 2019 | 8:54 AM
Joel Embiid, Kyrie Irving
Celtics
Celtics face the Spurs on three-game skid March 24, 2019 | 3:05 AM
Charlie McAvoy and the Bruins are headed to the playoffs.
Bruins
What we learned from the Bruins' playoff-clinching night in Florida March 24, 2019 | 12:05 AM
Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand celebrate in the second period Saturday.
Bruins
Bruins cement spot in playoffs with 7-3 win over Panthers March 23, 2019 | 10:07 PM
Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker reacts after scoring and getting fouled by the Celtics in the second half Saturday.
Celtics
Celtics collapse, give up 30-5 fourth-quarter run in loss to Hornets March 23, 2019 | 8:47 PM
Zdeno Chara signed a new one-year contract with the Bruins.
Bruins
New contract extension a win-win for Zdeno Chara and the Bruins March 23, 2019 | 8:04 PM
Robert Williams fall vs Hornets
Celtics
Robert Williams leaves game after nasty fall March 23, 2019 | 7:32 PM
Bill Belichick is preparing for another season with the Patriots.
Patriots
Paparazzi grilled him outside a restaurant, but Bill Belichick never budged March 23, 2019 | 7:09 PM
Geno Auriemma
NCAA Tournament
Geno Auriemma celebrates his 65th birthday ahead of 2nd-round game March 23, 2019 | 4:39 PM
Justin Verlander takes great pride in his durability.
MLB
Justin Verlander, Houston Astros to add $66 million for 2020, '21 March 23, 2019 | 3:30 PM
FILE -- New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft walks onto the field before the Super Bowl in Atlanta, Feb. 3, 2019. President Donald Trump has told aides that he wants Kraft, his friend, to be part of a celebration at the White House of the Patriots’ victory in the Super Bowl, ignoring concerns about Kraft’s recent arrest on charges of soliciting prostitution. (Doug Mills/The New York Times)
Patriots
Robert Kraft releases first personal statement on prostitution solicitation charges March 23, 2019 | 3:09 PM