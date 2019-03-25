WWE’s Lio Rush took a shot at Rob Gronkowski at Boston’s Monday Night Raw

Lio Rush certainly hit a sore spot with Patriots fans on Monday night.

Just one day after Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement, the professional wrestler took a not-so-subtle shot at the former Patriots tight end while, at the same time, talking some smack to Irishman Finn Bálor at the WWE’s Monday Night Raw event in Boston.

“You should have just quit while you were ahead,” Rush said to Bálor. “You really should have. Now you’re going to be forced to leave the game as a beaten, broken, hot piece of garbage like Rob Gronkowski.”

As expected, it didn’t take long for the crowd at TD Garden to begin vehemently booing.

Boston did NOT appreciate Lio Rush’s shot at Gronk pic.twitter.com/2mcxEso0q9 — SI Wrestling (@SI_wrestling) March 26, 2019

Too soon, Lio. Too soon.

Gronk might be done playing professional football, but don’t be surprised if he emerges onto the WWE scene to get his revenge at Rush. Only time will tell.