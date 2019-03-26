Jets coach Adam Gase humorously compared his age to Tom Brady’s

The new Jets coach isn't sure how Brady is still playing in the NFL.

Adam Gase Tom Brady age
New York Jets head coach Adam Gase speaks during a news conference in Florham Park, N.J., Monday, Jan. 14. –AP Photo/Seth Wenig
By
3:04 PM

A footnote on the Jets’ decision to hire Adam Gase was that Tom Brady is now older than the Jets’ new head coach.

Still, it appears that the 41-year-old Brady still has a leg up in physical condition on Gase.  During the NFL’s annual league meetings, Gase was asked how much longer he thinks the Jets will have to face a Patriots team with Brady as its quarterback.

“I don’t know,” Gase reportedly said. “When I wake up, I feel like s***. And he’s older than me.”

Gase, who turns 41 on March 29, began his coaching career in 2000, the same year that Brady was drafted by the Patriots. He rose to prominence as the offensive coordinator of Peyton Manning and the Broncos in 2013, directing a record-setting offense as Denver advanced to Super Bowl XLVIII.

Following a three-year run as Dolphins head coach, Gase was fired by Miami on Dec. 31.

