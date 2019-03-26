FROM

Robert Kraft pleads not guilty to soliciting prostitution

The plea was disclosed in a brief court filing in Palm Beach County.

Robert Kraft. –Getty Images/File
By
updated at 4:28 PM

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft on Tuesday through his lawyers pleaded not guilty to two misdemeanor counts of soliciting prostitution in Florida and asked for a jury trial, a reversal from a prior legal filing in which the billionaire’s defense team requested a bench trial.

The Tuesday plea was disclosed in a brief court filing in Palm Beach County and signed by Kraft attorney Jack A. Goldberger.

“Counsel having previously entered a Notice of Appearance on behalf of ROBERT KRAFT, hereby waives arraignment, pleads not guilty to all charges and requests a jury trial in the above styled cause,” said the filing.

Finish the story on BostonGlobe.com.

Don't have a Globe subscription? Subscribe for just 99 cents.

