Robert Kraft pleads not guilty to soliciting prostitution
The plea was disclosed in a brief court filing in Palm Beach County.
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft on Tuesday through his lawyers pleaded not guilty to two misdemeanor counts of soliciting prostitution in Florida and asked for a jury trial, a reversal from a prior legal filing in which the billionaire’s defense team requested a bench trial.
The Tuesday plea was disclosed in a brief court filing in Palm Beach County and signed by Kraft attorney Jack A. Goldberger.
“Counsel having previously entered a Notice of Appearance on behalf of ROBERT KRAFT, hereby waives arraignment, pleads not guilty to all charges and requests a jury trial in the above styled cause,” said the filing.
