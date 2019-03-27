Jerod Mayo to join Patriots coaching staff

"LETS GOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!!" 

Jerod Mayo
Jerod Mayo pumping up the fans during a send-off rally. –photo by Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff
By
1:16 PM

Former Patriots linebacker Jerod Mayo announced Wednesday he is returning to the team as an assistant coach.

“I am eager to get started and work hard alongside so many of my former coaches and teammates, all [whom] I know to be solely focused on maintaining the winning culture we have come to know as the Patriot Way,” Mayo wrote on Instagram. “I want to thank my loved ones, the Kraft Family, [coach] Bill Belichick, and, most importantly, my wife Chantel and our four children for their constant support as we enter this exciting new chapter of our lives. LETS GOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!!”

Advertisement

Mayo, who spent the entirety of his eight-year NFL career in New England, will work with the linebackers, according to NBC Sports Boston. Former linebackers coach, and de facto defensive coordinator, Brian Flores had left the team in February to become head coach of the Miami Dolphins.

Several of Mayo’s former teammates congratulated him in the comments section of his post. Retired Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett called the news “awesome.”

“Let’s go to work big bruda,” wrote linebacker Dont’a Hightower. “I mean, coach.”

“Dope!!! Let me coach yo [defensive backs] in a couple years when [you’re] head coach!!!” added former Patriots cornerback Aqib Talib.

Since retiring in 2015, Mayo stayed local and often appeared on NBC Sports Boston’s football-related programming. He has no coaching experience.

TOPICS: Patriots
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Dustin Pedroia
Red Sox
Where does Dustin Pedroia go from here? March 27, 2019 | 1:54 PM
Michael Irvin NFL
Patriots
Former Cowboys great Michael Irvin tested for throat cancer March 27, 2019 | 1:20 PM
Rob Gronkowski practice
Patriots
Matt Patricia offered his favorite Rob Gronkowski anecdote from Patriots practice March 27, 2019 | 12:24 PM
Rob Gronkowski
Patriots
Rob Gronkowski makes his first public appearance since retiring March 27, 2019 | 11:11 AM
Robert Kraft and Roger Goodell in Mexico City in 2017.
Patriots
What Roger Goodell had to say about Robert Kraft and the NFL's conduct policy March 27, 2019 | 9:48 AM
Safeco Field, T-Mobile Park
Red Sox
Here's how the Red Sox will line up to start the 2019 season March 27, 2019 | 9:09 AM
Robert Kraft
Patriots
How should the NFL punish Robert Kraft? March 27, 2019 | 8:58 AM
Conor McGregor TD Garden
Sports News
Conor McGregor faces sexual assault accusation hours after retiring March 27, 2019 | 7:59 AM
Saints Rams NFC Championship Pass Interference
NFL
NFL will allow challenges on pass interference calls and non-calls in 2019 March 27, 2019 | 7:52 AM
Beer
Lord Hobo's newest beer is a 'liquid trophy' celebrating Boston's sports dominance March 27, 2019 | 6:44 AM
Gordon Hayward, Celtics, Cavaliers
Celtics
Back in Cleveland, watch Gordon Hayward put down a thunderous dunk March 27, 2019 | 6:43 AM
Chris Sale Red Sox MLB
Red Sox
The Red Sox will likely be paying Chris Sale until he's 50 years old March 26, 2019 | 11:01 PM
Marcus Morris, who was pulled from the starting lineup after 52 straight games on Tuesday, buries a dunk.
Celtics
No Kyrie, no problem as Celtics beat Cleveland, clinch playoff spot March 26, 2019 | 10:02 PM
Stephon Gilmore, Brandin Cooks
NFL
The Patriots apparently got away with pass interference at the end of the Super Bowl March 26, 2019 | 9:45 PM
Leah Hextall CWHL
College Sports
A former NESN anchor will become the first woman on NCAA tournament play-by-play March 26, 2019 | 6:00 PM
One bracket had UC Irvine beating Kansas State, as well as everything else up to the Sweet 16.
College Sports
The last perfect NCAA bracket has a surprising champion chosen March 26, 2019 | 5:50 PM
Adnan Virk was fired from ESPN after a leak investigation. He starts a new job at DAZN this week.
Media
A leak investigation cost this host his ESPN career. Now he's starting over. March 26, 2019 | 4:10 PM
Patriots
Robert Kraft pleads not guilty to soliciting prostitution March 26, 2019 | 3:36 PM
NFL Owners Meetings Coaches Breakfast
NFL
'Can women coach? Hell, yes. I've seen it': Bruce Arians wants more women on NFL coaching staffs March 26, 2019 | 3:26 PM
Adam Gase Tom Brady age
Patriots
Jets coach Adam Gase humorously compared his age to Tom Brady's March 26, 2019 | 3:04 PM
NBA
As Kyrie Irving sits, how much does rest help in the NBA? March 26, 2019 | 3:00 PM
Conor McGregor UFC
Sports News
Conor McGregor announces retirement on Twitter March 26, 2019 | 2:10 PM
Gordon Hayward Boston Celtics NBA
Celtics
Gordon Hayward wished injured Trail Blazer Jusuf Nurkić a quick recovery March 26, 2019 | 2:03 PM
Tom Brady contract
Patriots
Here's the latest on Tom Brady's contract March 26, 2019 | 10:20 AM
Bill Belichick Sean McVay NFL Coaches
NFL
NFL coaches express frustration with competition committee over replay March 26, 2019 | 8:34 AM
Steve Pearce
Red Sox
Red Sox to put World Series MVP Steve Pearce on injured list March 26, 2019 | 7:15 AM
Bruins Lightning Patrice Bergeron NHL
Bruins
'Poor decisions': 3 takeaways from the Bruins' 5-4 loss to the Lightning March 26, 2019 | 6:58 AM
Christian Vazquez, Rick Porcello
Red Sox
Rick Porcello drilled in the head by a line drive, laughs it off March 26, 2019 | 6:43 AM
Jusuf Nurkic injury
NBA
'It made me sick to my stomach': Blazers lose Jusuf Nurkic to severe leg injury March 26, 2019 | 6:36 AM
Rob Gronkowski
Patriots
Gronk's legacy: How will the Patriots replace him? March 26, 2019 | 5:00 AM