Jerod Mayo to join Patriots coaching staff

Former Patriots linebacker Jerod Mayo announced Wednesday he is returning to the team as an assistant coach.

“I am eager to get started and work hard alongside so many of my former coaches and teammates, all [whom] I know to be solely focused on maintaining the winning culture we have come to know as the Patriot Way,” Mayo wrote on Instagram. “I want to thank my loved ones, the Kraft Family, [coach] Bill Belichick, and, most importantly, my wife Chantel and our four children for their constant support as we enter this exciting new chapter of our lives. LETS GOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!!”

Mayo, who spent the entirety of his eight-year NFL career in New England, will work with the linebackers, according to NBC Sports Boston. Former linebackers coach, and de facto defensive coordinator, Brian Flores had left the team in February to become head coach of the Miami Dolphins.

Several of Mayo’s former teammates congratulated him in the comments section of his post. Retired Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett called the news “awesome.”

“Let’s go to work big bruda,” wrote linebacker Dont’a Hightower. “I mean, coach.”

“Dope!!! Let me coach yo [defensive backs] in a couple years when [you’re] head coach!!!” added former Patriots cornerback Aqib Talib.

Since retiring in 2015, Mayo stayed local and often appeared on NBC Sports Boston’s football-related programming. He has no coaching experience.