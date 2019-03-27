Rob Gronkowski makes his first public appearance since retiring

At the Omni Shoreham Hotel in Washington D.C. Tuesday night, Rob Gronkowski made his first public appearance since announcing his retirement from football.

Donning a tuxedo, the former Patriots tight end was in town to accept the Merit Award at USO-Metro’s 37th Annual Awards Dinner. Per USO-Metro, the honor “recognizes individuals of outstanding talent who are dedicated to serving others through volunteerism.” FOX Sports host, and former NFL quarterback, Terry Bradshaw presented Gronkowski with the award.

USO-Metro’s Merit Award recognizes individuals of outstanding talent who are dedicated to serving others through volunteerism. Congratulations @RobGronkowski for receiving this award and thank you for supporting our military! #USOAwards pic.twitter.com/TLiK0CyVNt — USO-Metro (@USOMetroDC) March 27, 2019

In his acceptance speech, Gronkowski didn’t address his retirement — nor did he acknowledge his future endeavors. Instead, he kept things lighthearted, as he typically does, telling military personnel and other guests about a visit he made to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center earlier Tuesday.

“I mean, I thought I went through a lot in my life,” Gronkowski said. “Today, I saw a troop who lost both of his legs tell me he wants to get the movement back in his legs and get prosthetics in, and get back out there and kill some mother******.”

Throughout the night, Gronkowski had the opportunity to mingle with attendees, which included Medal of Honor winners, generals, former White House press secretary Sean Spicer, and comedian Jon Stewart. Spicer apparently even pitched him on becoming the next press secretary, to which Gronkowski said he replied, “I’m not good at that stuff. Sorry.”

Although he didn’t comment any potential plans for after football, Gronkowski certainly added fuel to one rumor when he posed for a photograph with WWE stars Mojo Rawley, Braun Strowman, and Mickie James. Since he first started contemplating retirement, the 6-foot-6 star, who is friends with Rawley, has been linked to a possible career in the WWE.