Greg Schiano steps down from his role with the Patriots

Schiano was expected to be the team's defensive coordinator. 

Greg Schiano Bill Belichick
Bill Belichick shakes hands with Greg Schiano after the Patriots defeated the Buccaneers, 25-21, at Gillette Stadium on Friday, Aug. 16, 2013. –Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff
By
4:33 PM

The Patriots’ hunt for a new defensive coordinator will continue.

In a statement issued Thursday afternoon via the team, Greg Schiano announced he is stepping down from his role with the Patriots. Schiano was never formally introduced by the team but was expected to become New England’s defensive coordinator and replace Brian Flores, who accepted a job as head coach of the Miami Dolphins.

“I have informed Mr. Kraft and Coach Belichick that I am stepping down from my position at the Patriots,” Schiano’s statement reads. “This is not the result of any one event, but rather a realization that I need to spend more time on my faith and family. I don’t want to look back years from now and wish I had done things differently. Therefore, I am taking time away from the game to recalibrate my priorities.”

Advertisement

Schiano, 52, has four children, including twin boys who are freshmen on the Amherst College football team. Schiano has spent the majority of his coaching career at the collegiate level, most recently as the defensive coordinator and an associate head coach at Ohio State. His longest coaching stint was 11 seasons at Rutgers.

Coach Bill Belichick also issued a statement on Schiano’s departure.

“I respect Coach Schiano greatly and appreciate his contributions to our staff and team,” the statement reads. “He is a friend who we support completely.”

Belichick has spoken highly of Schiano on several occasions.

During a recent appearance on Mike Krzyzewski’s weekly radio show, which aired Thursday, Belichick said he thought Schiano would make “a great addition” to the coaching staff, calling him a “good teacher” and “fundamental coach.”

TOPICS: Patriots Bill Belichick
