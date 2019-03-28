This local brewery commemorated Rob Gronkowski’s retirement with a special can label

Night Shift Brewing’s year-round double India pale ale, “The 87,” got its name from the address of their Everett taproom (87 Santilli Highway).

But in the wake of Rob Gronkowski’s retirement, the brewery’s latest batch of the beer may as well be named after the Patriots tight end.

“Heroes get remembered, but legends never die,” Night Shift wrote on Instagram, dedicating the batch brewed this week to “the other ’87′” with a special can label that simply reads “Cheers Gronk!”

Michelle Sullivan, a spokeswoman for the brewery, says the batch includes 9,840 cans that will be distributed and sold in four-packs throughout the Greater Boston area. While it’s not the first time a Massachusetts brewery has subtly celebrated a Patriots player with a can label message, it is the first time Night Shift has dedicated a beer to a person, according to Sullivan.

Advertisement

“As a Boston brewery who had The 87 already in their portfolio, using The 87 beer to thank Gronk seemed like a great idea,” she said.

Despite his party boy reputation, it’s unclear if Gronkowski would actually enjoy his own tribute beer. The 29-year-old has said he thinks beer “tastes weird” and prefers “vodka with water because it gets you hydrated and drunk at the same time.”

More recently, Gronk’s proven to be more of a fancy wine guy.