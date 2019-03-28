Robert Kraft’s lawyers file motion to toss video evidence in soliciting prostitution case

Lawyers for New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft on Thursday filed a motion to toss video evidence in the misdemeanor prostitution solicitation case pending against him in Florida.

The eight-page filing submitted in a Palm Beach County court said Kraft, 77, “seeks to suppress video recordings that are the fruits of an unlawful sneak-and-peek search warrant that the Town of Jupiter Police Department used to spy on Mr. Kraft and others, while they were in the private rooms of a licensed spa (the “Spa’’), receiving treatment from licensed masseuses. He also seeks, relatedly, to suppress the fruits of an unlawful traffic stop.’’

Advertisement

Authorities allege Kraft solicited prostitution on two separate occasions in January at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, Fla., and that video cameras police had installed pursuant to a warrant captured him engaged in the sex acts in exchange for cash. Kraft, through his representatives, has denied engaging in illegal activity, pleaded not guilty and demanded a jury trial in the high profile case.