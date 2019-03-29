Former Patriots running back Joe Bellino dies at 81

Joe Bellino, the Winchester native who won the 1960 Heisman Trophy at Navy and played three seasons for the Patriots, died Thursday. He was 81.

The #Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former New England RB Joe Bellino: https://t.co/ZK3JFt6otW pic.twitter.com/1SCRJP0jDl — New England Patriots (@Patriots) March 29, 2019

Bellino was a standout three-sport athlete at Winchester High School before attending the US Naval Academy. He played halfback and defensive back for the Midshipmen, becoming one of three Heisman Trophy winners from Navy. He also was a three-year letter-winner on Navy’s baseball team.

Bellino was drafted by both the Washington Redskins of the NFL and the Boston Patriots of the AFL in 1961, and he chose the Patriots, playing with them from 1965-67, mostly as a kick returner.

After his playing career was over, he served 28 years in the Navy and Naval Reserve before retiring as a captain.

In 1977, he was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.