Malcolm Mitchell on why he feels ‘blessed’ Super Bowl LI was his final NFL game

Former Patriots receiver Malcolm Mitchell had a short-lived NFL career due to injuries, but his final moment on the field will live on forever in football history.

Mitchell, who recently retired from the game at the age of 25 because of continuing struggles with injuries, discussed his last game with the Patriots: Super Bowl LI.

“Lucky. Fortunate. If you want to be spiritual, I’ll say blessed,” Mitchell told ESPN’s Mike Reiss about playing a role in the team’s Super Bowl comeback. “Because if you think about it, I haven’t played a football game since then. That was 2017. I haven’t played a football game since 2017. That’s the last game I played.”

Video: Retired WR Malcolm Mitchell reminisces about his key role in the Patriots’ second-half comeback from a 28-3 deficit in Super Bowl LI. pic.twitter.com/we8EmQSCzt — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) March 29, 2019

Mitchell made six catches in the game for 70 yards, including five in the second half as New England mounted its comeback from a 28-3 third quarter deficit.

Though his career in the NFL lasted for a single season, Mitchell knows that he will always be a part of a special football accomplishment.

“So whatever higher power, whatever force, whatever anything, however you want to phrase it, whatever [it] is gave me enough time to accomplish something that millions of people hope to and never will,” said Mitchell. “And I have that, and I’m very thankful for that. That’s something that regardless of what happens to me next, it won’t go away.”