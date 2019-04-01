Golden Tate wants a Twitter follow from Tom Brady

The Giants' wide receiver welcomed Brady to Twitter.

Golden Tate
Philadelphia Eagles' Golden Tate catches a pass during practice at the team's NFL football training facility in Philadelphia, Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) –AP Photo/Matt Rourke
By
April 1, 2019

Even though Golden Tate didn’t sign with the Patriots this offseason, the New York Giants’ newly-signed wideout wants to link up with Tom Brady another way.

After Brady joined the Twitter community on Monday, Tate tweeted at the Patriots quarterback asking if he could get a follow back and jokingly sent his condolences regarding the retirement of Rob Gronkowski.

The 30-year-old wide receiver was linked to the Patriots this offseason after stating in a WEEI interview that he would love to play for the organization:

“I would love it. I would love it,” Tate said on Feb. 27. “That organization, they have proven to be champions year-in and year-out. They work hard for sure, but you know where you’re going to be at the end of the season.”

Advertisement

However, Tate eventually signed with the Giants for four years, $37.5 million with $23 million fully guaranteed, after the team parted ways with Pro Bowl wideout Odell Beckham Jr.

Tate split time last year with the Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles, compiling 74 receptions for 795 receiving yards and four touchdowns in 15 games.

TOPICS: Patriots Tom Brady
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Celtics
Celtics spoil Wade's final Garden visit, beat Heat 110-105 April 1, 2019 | 10:11 PM
Brad Stevens
Celtics
Brad Stevens pulled a classic April Fools' Day dad joke on his daughter April 1, 2019 | 8:43 PM
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick walks field during NFL football practice, Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, in Atlanta, as the team prepares for Super Bowl 53 against the Los Angeles Rams. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Patriots
Here is the Patriots' offseason schedule April 1, 2019 | 6:38 PM
Tom Brady Gisele Bündchen
Patriots
How Julian Edelman and the rest of Twitter reacted to Tom Brady's arrival April 1, 2019 | 3:44 PM
Maya Brady Tom Brady California
Sports News
Maya Brady is good. Really good. April 1, 2019 | 1:39 PM
Xander Bogaerts Red Sox Shortstop
Red Sox
Chad Finn: Xander Bogaerts has been underappreciated in Boston April 1, 2019 | 12:52 PM
Tom Brady Twitter
Patriots
Tom Brady's first tweet was an April Fools' Day joke April 1, 2019 | 12:43 PM
Giancarlo Stanton Yankees MLB
MLB
Giancarlo Stanton placed on 10-day injured list with strained biceps April 1, 2019 | 12:11 PM
Premier League soccer fans in Boston.
Soccer
The best photos and videos from the Premier League's Fenway takeover April 1, 2019 | 11:33 AM
Joe Torre Yankees 2004
Sports News
Chad Finn: Examining Derek Jeter's fate as a Boston sports villain April 1, 2019 | 10:16 AM
Rick Porcello Alex Cora Red Sox
Red Sox
What Alex Cora had to say about the early struggles of the Red Sox starting rotation April 1, 2019 | 9:46 AM
Bill Laimbeer Larry Bird
Celtics
5 Celtics villains from the 1980s April 1, 2019 | 8:36 AM
Michael Irvin NFL
NFL
Former Cowboys star Michael Irvin says he's '100 percent clean' after cancer scare April 1, 2019 | 8:30 AM
Providence Cornell NCAA Hockey Tournament
College Sports
Providence shuts out Cornell to advance to Frozen Four April 1, 2019 | 8:05 AM
David Price
Red Sox
Here are the pitching matchups for the Red Sox-Athletics series April 1, 2019 | 7:58 AM
Jake DeBrusk Bruins Red Wings NHL
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 6-3 loss to the Red Wings April 1, 2019 | 7:49 AM
Brad Stevens
Celtics
Celtics among teams preparing for a new chance in post-LeBron East April 1, 2019 | 3:17 AM
Detroit Red Wings right wing Anthony Mantha greets teammates after scoring during the first period.
Bruins
Bruins fall to Red Wings in Detroit 6-3 March 31, 2019 | 10:31 PM
Xander Bogaerts
Red Sox
Here are the reported details regarding Xander Bogaerts's new contract extension March 31, 2019 | 10:21 PM
Xander Bogaerts hits a solo home run during the fourth inning of Game Two of the American League Division Series against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park on October 6, 2018.
Red Sox
Red Sox close to 6-year deal worth $120 million with Xander Bogaerts March 31, 2019 | 9:38 PM
Cassius Winston
NCAA Tournament
Michigan State knocks off top-seeded Duke, 68-67, to make Final Four March 31, 2019 | 9:01 PM
Cam Reddish, Tre Jones
NCAA Tournament
What top-seeded Duke had to say after getting ousted in the NCAA Tournament March 31, 2019 | 8:50 PM
Red Sox
Rick Porcello latest Red Sox starter to get hit hard; Mariners top Boston 10-8 March 31, 2019 | 8:27 PM
Paul Pierce
Celtics
Paul Pierce shares the tweak that would make Jayson Tatum an All-Star — and offers to help March 31, 2019 | 3:21 PM
Leah Hextall CWHL
Sports News
Canadian Women's Hockey League going out of business March 31, 2019 | 12:54 PM
Pablo Sandoval
Red Sox
Here's how much the Red Sox are paying in dead money this season March 31, 2019 | 12:50 PM
Roger Clemens Blue Jays Fenway Park
Sports News
8 Boston sports villains from the '90s March 31, 2019 | 11:54 AM
Marcus Morris
Celtics
Marcus Morris on the Celtics: 'They'll do a '30 for 30' on this team' March 31, 2019 | 10:09 AM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
Bill Belichick 'passionately' advocated for rule changes at the NFL owners meetings March 31, 2019 | 8:36 AM
Red Sox
Mariners chase another starter as Red Sox rally in ninth falls short March 31, 2019 | 12:00 AM