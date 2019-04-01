Golden Tate wants a Twitter follow from Tom Brady

Even though Golden Tate didn’t sign with the Patriots this offseason, the New York Giants’ newly-signed wideout wants to link up with Tom Brady another way.

After Brady joined the Twitter community on Monday, Tate tweeted at the Patriots quarterback asking if he could get a follow back and jokingly sent his condolences regarding the retirement of Rob Gronkowski.

Dear Mr. Brady, Sorry things didn't work out. Can I still get a follow though?🙏🏾

ps. Sorry to hear about @RobGronkowski pss. Welcome to @Twitter Love, Golden https://t.co/zbilbVsJIp — Golden Tate (@ShowtimeTate) April 1, 2019

The 30-year-old wide receiver was linked to the Patriots this offseason after stating in a WEEI interview that he would love to play for the organization:

“I would love it. I would love it,” Tate said on Feb. 27. “That organization, they have proven to be champions year-in and year-out. They work hard for sure, but you know where you’re going to be at the end of the season.”

However, Tate eventually signed with the Giants for four years, $37.5 million with $23 million fully guaranteed, after the team parted ways with Pro Bowl wideout Odell Beckham Jr.

Tate split time last year with the Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles, compiling 74 receptions for 795 receiving yards and four touchdowns in 15 games.