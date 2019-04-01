Tom Brady’s first tweet was an April Fools’ Day joke

Tom Brady is officially on Twitter. His first tweet sent a temporary jolt of panic through New England.

The Patriots quarterback has long avoided joining Twitter, though he’s already on Facebook and Instagram. For a first tweet, Brady unleashed a statement that would’ve been seismic news on any other day:

I'm retiring. In my spare time, I'll be tweeting #LFG — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 1, 2019

Of course, given that it’s April 1, it was a timely April Fools’ Day joke. The 41-year-old quarterback has no plans to retire from the NFL.

The Patriots’ Twitter account was not amused:

While the Patriots and Brady still have details to work out regarding his contract beyond the 2019 season, New England fans can be sure that the six-time Super Bowl winner isn’t going away anytime soon.