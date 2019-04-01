How Julian Edelman, Tedy Bruschi, and the rest of Twitter reacted to Tom Brady’s arrival

–Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for UCLA Institute of the Environment & Sustainability

Tom Brady joined Twitter Monday afternoon for an April Fools’ Day joke claiming he would retire and spend his newfound free time tweeting.

Was this a bad joke? — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 1, 2019

As Brady’s follower count skyrocketed (he accumulated 127.5k followers by 3:30 p.m.) reactions from his teammates, Gisele Bündchen, and others poured in. Brady even responded to his own tweet to ask the world whether his joke was bad.

Here are some of the top responses to Brady’s first tweets:

Julian Edelman was not interested in any Brady retirement talk.

Gisele Bündchen is just happy to see her husband on Twitter.

Welcome to Twitter my love @tombrady! ❤️ — Gisele Bündchen (@giseleofficial) April 1, 2019

Former Patriots wide receiver Donté Stallworth welcomed his old quarterback a little differently.

The Patriots’ Twitter account was not amused.

They found the legendary quarterback’s account by searching for ‘goats.’

Former Pats linebacker Tedy Bruschi laughed as Brady dipped his feet into the Twitter-verse.

Twitter rookie move 😂 — Tedy Bruschi (@TedyBruschi) April 1, 2019

The Celtics made appropriate use of the goat emoji.

Twitter itself seemed to approve.

Now that's how the 🐐 joins Twitter — Twitter (@Twitter) April 1, 2019

Buffalo Wild Wings advised Tom there’s no going back on a tweet.