How Julian Edelman, Tedy Bruschi, and the rest of Twitter reacted to Tom Brady’s arrival
Julian Edelman and the Patriots broke out their best "The Office" reaction GIFs.
Tom Brady joined Twitter Monday afternoon for an April Fools’ Day joke claiming he would retire and spend his newfound free time tweeting.
Was this a bad joke?
— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 1, 2019
As Brady’s follower count skyrocketed (he accumulated 127.5k followers by 3:30 p.m.) reactions from his teammates, Gisele Bündchen, and others poured in. Brady even responded to his own tweet to ask the world whether his joke was bad.
Here are some of the top responses to Brady’s first tweets:
Julian Edelman was not interested in any Brady retirement talk.
— Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) April 1, 2019
Gisele Bündchen is just happy to see her husband on Twitter.
Welcome to Twitter my love @tombrady! ❤️
— Gisele Bündchen (@giseleofficial) April 1, 2019
Former Patriots wide receiver Donté Stallworth welcomed his old quarterback a little differently.
Welcome to hell, @TomBrady.
— Donté Stallworth (@DonteStallworth) April 1, 2019
The Patriots’ Twitter account was not amused.
— New England Patriots (@Patriots) April 1, 2019
They found the legendary quarterback’s account by searching for ‘goats.’
Joke's over. There's a new 🐐 in town.
Welcome to @Twitter, @TomBrady. pic.twitter.com/SC68fuyCKQ
— New England Patriots (@Patriots) April 1, 2019
Former Pats linebacker Tedy Bruschi laughed as Brady dipped his feet into the Twitter-verse.
Twitter rookie move 😂
— Tedy Bruschi (@TedyBruschi) April 1, 2019
The Celtics made appropriate use of the goat emoji.
Welcome to @Twitter, @TomBrady 🐐 pic.twitter.com/gWGx9PJaYd
— Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 1, 2019
Twitter itself seemed to approve.
Now that's how the 🐐 joins Twitter
— Twitter (@Twitter) April 1, 2019
Buffalo Wild Wings advised Tom there’s no going back on a tweet.
Welcome to Twitter! Here's what you need to know:
1) There is no edit button…
— Buffalo Wild Wings (@BWWings) April 1, 2019