During ‘Tonight Show’ appearance, Patrick Mahomes dishes on conversation with Tom Brady

Over two months have passed, but Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is still getting asked about his conversation with Patriots quarterback Tom Brady following the AFC Championship game.

Mahomes, still, has nothing but rave reviews.

“It was awesome for him to do that and show that class at such an exciting moment,” Mahomes told host Jimmy Fallon Monday night during a “Tonight Show” appearance to announce the launch of his foundation.

After the Patriots defeated the Chiefs to advance to their third straight Super Bowl, Mahomes and Brady didn’t get a chance to connect on the field immediately after the game. So, Brady decided to visit Kansas City’s locker room later that night, and managed to catch Mahomes just as he was about to walk out.

“He got the security to let him in, and he said, ‘Man, you had a heck of a season,'” Mahomes relayed to Fallon. “He knows what it’s like to win a lot of big games. He knows what it’s like to lose some big games — not many, but a few. So, he just said, ‘You have to keep grinding.’ He said he loved the way that I played.”

At 23 years old, Mahomes put up big numbers last season, throwing for over 5,000 yards and leading the league in touchdown passes (50). Since getting eliminated from the playoffs, he has often been asked about his postgame conversation with Brady, and his answers are all along the same lines.

“He just came up to me and said, ‘Good game,’ and everything like that,” Mahomes said on ESPN’s “NFL Live” during Pro Bowl week in January. “I mean, he was in my place. He was young. He got to win the Super Bowl in his first year … so he understands that time, it flies by, [so you have to] make sure to put in the work. I think he saw that I’ve put in the work to be in those situations.”

A few days later, while in Atlanta ahead of the Super Bowl, he echoed those remarks.

“It was awesome for him to do that in that moment,” he said on NFL Network’s “NFL Gameday.” “He really just gave me respect and advice. He’s been in my footsteps before. He’s won — and he’s had some of those losses. So, he told me to keep doing what I’m doing and that I’m doing a lot of great things.”