During ‘Tonight Show’ appearance, Patrick Mahomes dishes on conversation with Tom Brady

Mahomes said Brady caught him just as he was about to walk out of the locker room after the AFC Championship.

Patrick Mahomes
Patrick Mahomes shakes off a blitz by Patrick Chung. –Barry Chin /Globe Staff
By
12:10 PM

Over two months have passed, but Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is still getting asked about his conversation with Patriots quarterback Tom Brady following the AFC Championship game.

Mahomes, still, has nothing but rave reviews.

“It was awesome for him to do that and show that class at such an exciting moment,” Mahomes told host Jimmy Fallon Monday night during a “Tonight Show” appearance to announce the launch of his foundation.

After the Patriots defeated the Chiefs to advance to their third straight Super Bowl, Mahomes and Brady didn’t get a chance to connect on the field immediately after the game. So, Brady decided to visit Kansas City’s locker room later that night, and managed to catch Mahomes just as he was about to walk out.

Advertisement

“He got the security to let him in, and he said, ‘Man, you had a heck of a season,'” Mahomes relayed to Fallon. “He knows what it’s like to win a lot of big games. He knows what it’s like to lose some big games — not many, but a few. So, he just said, ‘You have to keep grinding.’ He said he loved the way that I played.”

At 23 years old, Mahomes put up big numbers last season, throwing for over 5,000 yards and leading the league in touchdown passes (50). Since getting eliminated from the playoffs, he has often been asked about his postgame conversation with Brady, and his answers are all along the same lines.

“He just came up to me and said, ‘Good game,’ and everything like that,” Mahomes said on ESPN’s “NFL Live” during Pro Bowl week in January. “I mean, he was in my place. He was young. He got to win the Super Bowl in his first year … so he understands that time, it flies by, [so you have to] make sure to put in the work. I think he saw that I’ve put in the work to be in those situations.”

Advertisement

A few days later, while in Atlanta ahead of the Super Bowl, he echoed those remarks.

“It was awesome for him to do that in that moment,” he said on NFL Network’s “NFL Gameday.” “He really just gave me respect and advice. He’s been in my footsteps before. He’s won — and he’s had some of those losses. So, he told me to keep doing what I’m doing and that I’m doing a lot of great things.”

TOPICS: Patriots NFL Playoffs Tom Brady TV
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Joe Kelly Dodgers
MLB
Joe Kelly gets booed off the mound after another poor outing April 2, 2019 | 12:20 PM
New England Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett poses for a selfie with his brother Michael Bennett who plays for the Seattle Seahawks while on the field before the Super Bowl.
Patriots
Patriots and Michael Bennett agree to restructure contract April 2, 2019 | 12:00 PM
Xander Bogaerts, Dave Dombrowski, Scott Boras
Red Sox
Teammates attend Xander Bogaerts's news conference announcing his new deal April 2, 2019 | 10:21 AM
Rita Jeptoo, Jemima Sumgong doping bans
Marathon
Elite runners face new drug testing measures from Abbott World Marathon Majors April 2, 2019 | 10:07 AM
Pedro Martinez
Red Sox
Pedro Martinez shared his thoughts on the Red Sox starting rotation April 2, 2019 | 10:05 AM
FILE - In this Oct. 27, 2018, file photo, fans cheer from the top of Dodger Stadium during Game 4 of the World Series baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles. Los Angeles police say a 47-year-old man was hospitalized after an argument turned violent outside Dodger Stadium early Saturday morning, March 30, 2019. No arrests have been made. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
MLB
Police investigating assault outside Dodger Stadium April 2, 2019 | 9:18 AM
WEEI Radio
Media
John Tomase is leaving WEEI to join NBC Sports Boston April 2, 2019 | 8:58 AM
UConn Women's Basketball
NCAA Tournament
UConn, Notre Dame, Baylor and Oregon reach women's Final Four April 2, 2019 | 8:37 AM
Kristaps Porzingis Mavericks NBA
NBA
NYC police investigating rape allegation against Kristaps Porzingis April 2, 2019 | 8:07 AM
Zion Williamson Duke Basketball
College Sports
USA Basketball will reportedly ask Zion Williamson to play in the FIBA World Cup this summer April 2, 2019 | 7:57 AM
John Tavares Toronto Maple Leafs
NHL
John Tavares's game-winning goal makes Leafs-Bruins first-round playoff matchup official April 2, 2019 | 7:42 AM
Dwyane Wade Jayson Tatum
Celtics
'That so was so cool, and I definitely didn’t expect it at all' April 2, 2019 | 7:37 AM
Aaron Judge New York Yankees MLB
MLB
Aaron Judge's diving catch gave Yankees a brief scare April 2, 2019 | 7:33 AM
OAKLAND, CA - APRIL 01: Matt Chapman #26 of the Oakland Athletics rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run off of Heath Hembree #37 of the Boston Red Sox in the bottom of the eighth inning at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on April 1, 2019 in Oakland, California. The Athletics won the game 7-0. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
Red Sox
'There’s no panic in this clubhouse or the dugout': Red Sox drop 3rd straight game April 2, 2019 | 1:05 AM
Golden Tate
Patriots
Golden Tate apologizes to Tom Brady, welcomes him to Twitter April 1, 2019 | 10:48 PM
Celtics
Celtics spoil Dwyane Wade's final Garden visit, beat Heat 110-105 April 1, 2019 | 10:11 PM
Brad Stevens
Celtics
Brad Stevens pulled a classic April Fools' Day dad joke on his daughter April 1, 2019 | 8:43 PM
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick walks field during NFL football practice, Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, in Atlanta, as the team prepares for Super Bowl 53 against the Los Angeles Rams. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Patriots
Here is the Patriots' offseason schedule April 1, 2019 | 6:38 PM
Tom Brady Gisele Bündchen
Patriots
How Julian Edelman and the rest of Twitter reacted to Tom Brady's arrival April 1, 2019 | 3:44 PM
Bryce Harper baby
MLB
Bryce Harper, wife expecting baby boy April 1, 2019 | 1:48 PM
Maya Brady Tom Brady California
Sports News
Maya Brady is good. Really good. April 1, 2019 | 1:39 PM
Xander Bogaerts Red Sox Shortstop
Red Sox
Chad Finn: Xander Bogaerts has been underappreciated in Boston April 1, 2019 | 12:52 PM
Tom Brady Twitter
Patriots
Tom Brady's first tweet was an April Fools' Day joke April 1, 2019 | 12:43 PM
Giancarlo Stanton Yankees MLB
MLB
Giancarlo Stanton placed on 10-day injured list with strained biceps April 1, 2019 | 12:11 PM
Premier League soccer fans in Boston.
Soccer
The best photos and videos from the Premier League's Fenway takeover April 1, 2019 | 11:33 AM
Joe Torre Yankees 2004
Sports News
Chad Finn: Examining Derek Jeter's fate as a Boston sports villain April 1, 2019 | 10:16 AM
Rick Porcello Alex Cora Red Sox
Red Sox
What Alex Cora had to say about the early struggles of the Red Sox starting rotation April 1, 2019 | 9:46 AM
Bill Laimbeer Larry Bird
Celtics
5 Celtics villains from the 1980s April 1, 2019 | 8:36 AM
Michael Irvin NFL
NFL
Former Cowboys star Michael Irvin says he's '100 percent clean' after cancer scare April 1, 2019 | 8:30 AM
Providence Cornell NCAA Hockey Tournament
College Sports
Providence shuts out Cornell to advance to Frozen Four April 1, 2019 | 8:05 AM