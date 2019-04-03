Felony charge against Michael Bennett dropped

"A crime could not be proven beyond a reasonable doubt."

Michael Bennett
Michael Bennett. –AP Photo/Chris Szagola
AP,
4:42 PM

HOUSTON (AP) — Prosecutors in Texas are dismissing a felony charge against NFL defensive end Michael Bennett, who was accused of pushing the arm of a paraplegic security guard while trying to get onto the field after the 2017 Super Bowl in Houston.

The Harris County district attorney’s office announced the decision Wednesday. Bennett, recently traded to the New England Patriots, was indicted by a grand jury in March 2018 on a felony count of injury to the elderly. Vivian King, the DA’s chief of staff, said “a crime could not be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Bennett was a spectator at the 2017 game and a member of the Philadelphia Eagles when he tried to get onto the field after the Patriots’ win to see his brother, Martellus Bennett, a tight end for the team at the time.

Advertisement

Prosecutors alleged he pushed through security personnel, including a 66-year-old woman in a wheelchair who was a stadium employee and who had told him to use a different entrance to access the field. Bennett was also accused of pushing two other people, including another woman, and ignoring a request by a police officer to stop as he made his way onto the field.

TOPICS: Patriots Crime Sports Super Bowl
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Pauly D and Kyrie Irving
Celtics
This former 'Jersey Shore' star visited Boston Monday — and hung out with Kyrie Irving April 3, 2019 | 4:22 PM
Boston Marathon
Marathon
No known threats to Boston Marathon but caution urged April 3, 2019 | 3:22 PM
David Ortiz Charlie Baker Sam Kennedy
Red Sox
David Ortiz was a celebrity barber at a charity event Wednesday April 3, 2019 | 2:51 PM
Bobby Orr, Bruins, 1969
Bruins
50 years ago this week, an elbow knocked out Bobby Orr and stoked Bruins-Leafs forever April 3, 2019 | 2:09 PM
Terry Rozier, Celtics, Al Horford, Jayson Tatum, Marcus Morris
Celtics
10 defining moments of the Celtics' struggles this season April 3, 2019 | 1:52 PM
Micah Shrewsberry
Celtics
Assistant coach Micah Shrewsberry will remain with Celtics April 3, 2019 | 1:21 PM
Blaine Lacher Bruins NHL
Sports Q
Chad Finn: Who is your all-time favorite obscure Bruin? April 3, 2019 | 12:06 PM
print scan for Sports/ Boston Marathon 1946 kelly at Heartbreak Hill. Newton Ma. 194616S1 (library tag 04161999)
Marathon
How Heartbreak Hill got its name April 3, 2019 | 11:06 AM
Tom Brady at baseball's Fenway Park
Patriots
Tom Brady referenced his baseball past in a Twitter joke with Aqib Talib April 3, 2019 | 10:45 AM
Geno Auriemma
College Sports
Geno Auriemma says college coaches are 'afraid of their players' April 3, 2019 | 10:05 AM
pedestrian crossing at marathon
Marathon
Crossing the course of the Boston Marathon is a careful operation. Here’s how it’s done. April 3, 2019 | 9:28 AM
Canadian Women's Hockey League
Sports News
The National Women’s Hockey League is expanding into Canada after its Canadian counterpart folded April 3, 2019 | 8:36 AM
Cleveland Indians Terry Francona MLB
MLB
The Indians are extending Terry Francona’s contract through 2022 April 3, 2019 | 8:17 AM
Miguel Andujar Yankees MLB
MLB
8 Yankees are now on the 10-day injured list April 3, 2019 | 7:52 AM
Brad Marchand Bruins Blue Jackets NHL
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' convincing 6-2 win over the Blue Jackets April 3, 2019 | 6:56 AM
Chris Sale, Oakland
Red Sox
Single solo shot tops Chris Sale, Red Sox in Oakland April 3, 2019 | 1:19 AM
Marcus Johansson, Bruins
Bruins
Marchand makes it 100 as Bruins clinch home ice, crush Columbus April 2, 2019 | 10:06 PM
Twin River Sportsbook
Patriots
Rhode Island sportsbooks took a massive hit when the Patriots won the Super Bowl April 2, 2019 | 6:36 PM
Jack Easterby speaks to Josh Gordon prior to the Patriots game against Detroit in September 2018.
Patriots
Jack Easterby, departed Patriots character coach, joins Houston Texans April 2, 2019 | 6:19 PM
AAF Suspended Football
Sports News
AAF reportedly suspending operations 8 games into season April 2, 2019 | 4:37 PM
Ernie Grunfeld
National
Ernie Grunfeld fired as president of the Washington Wizards April 2, 2019 | 3:41 PM
David Price MLB Red Sox
Red Sox
Chad Finn: Taking a look at the Red Sox’ starting pitchers one turn through the rotation April 2, 2019 | 3:18 PM
Jake Debrusk first tweet
Sports News
30 first tweets from famous Boston athletes April 2, 2019 | 2:41 PM
Boston College Ky Bowman NBA
College Sports
Boston College guard Ky Bowman declares for the NBA draft April 2, 2019 | 2:33 PM
Joe Kelly Dodgers
MLB
Joe Kelly gets booed off the mound after another poor outing April 2, 2019 | 12:20 PM
Jimmy Kimmel Patrick Mahomes
Patriots
During 'Tonight Show' appearance, Patrick Mahomes dishes on conversation with Tom Brady April 2, 2019 | 12:10 PM
New England Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett poses for a selfie with his brother Michael Bennett who plays for the Seattle Seahawks while on the field before the Super Bowl.
Patriots
Patriots and Michael Bennett agree to restructure contract April 2, 2019 | 12:00 PM
Xander Bogaerts, Dave Dombrowski, Scott Boras
Red Sox
Teammates attend Xander Bogaerts's news conference announcing his new deal April 2, 2019 | 10:21 AM
Rita Jeptoo, Jemima Sumgong doping bans
Marathon
Elite runners face new drug testing measures from Abbott World Marathon Majors April 2, 2019 | 10:07 AM
Pedro Martinez
Red Sox
Pedro Martinez shared his thoughts on the Red Sox starting rotation April 2, 2019 | 10:05 AM