Robert Kraft’s lawyers rip ‘fake bomb threat’ used to install hidden spa cameras

Florida investigators in January used a “fake bomb threat’’ to get inside a spa to install hidden cameras that allegedly captured New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and 24 other men receiving sexual favors at the massage parlor for money, legal filings assert.

The details surfaced in a memo that lawyers for Kraft, 77, filed Tuesday in Palm Beach County in support of their motion to toss the video evidence. The high-stakes motion, if successful, would bar prosecutors from showing the video footage to jurors at trial. Kraft’s attorneys allege police illegally searched the spa and that the hidden video cameras the officers violated constitutional privacy protections.

Kraft faces two misdemeanor counts of soliciting prostitution inside the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, Fla., in January. Through representatives, he’s pleaded not guilty, denied engaging in illegal activity, and demanded a jury trial.