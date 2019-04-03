FROM

Robert Kraft’s lawyers rip ‘fake bomb threat’ used to install hidden spa cameras

According to Kraft’s attorneys, “sneak and peek’’ warrants are “constitutionally problematic’’ and reserved for “extraordinary circumstances," as opposed to misdemeanor acts of prostitution.

Robert Kraft
Robert Kraft walks on the field before the AFC Championship. –Charlie Neibergall/Associated press
By
2:06 PM

Florida investigators in January used a “fake bomb threat’’ to get inside a spa to install hidden cameras that allegedly captured New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and 24 other men receiving sexual favors at the massage parlor for money, legal filings assert.

The details surfaced in a memo that lawyers for Kraft, 77, filed Tuesday in Palm Beach County in support of their motion to toss the video evidence. The high-stakes motion, if successful, would bar prosecutors from showing the video footage to jurors at trial. Kraft’s attorneys allege police illegally searched the spa and that the hidden video cameras the officers violated constitutional privacy protections.

Advertisement

Kraft faces two misdemeanor counts of soliciting prostitution inside the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, Fla., in January. Through representatives, he’s pleaded not guilty, denied engaging in illegal activity, and demanded a jury trial.

Finish the story on BostonGlobe.com.

Don't have a Globe subscription? Subscribe for just 99 cents.

TOPICS: Patriots Crime Robert Kraft
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Michael Bennett
Patriots
Felony charge against Michael Bennett dropped April 3, 2019 | 4:42 PM
Pauly D and Kyrie Irving
Celtics
This former 'Jersey Shore' star visited Boston Monday — and hung out with Kyrie Irving April 3, 2019 | 4:22 PM
Boston Marathon
Marathon
No known threats to Boston Marathon but caution urged April 3, 2019 | 3:22 PM
David Ortiz Charlie Baker Sam Kennedy
Red Sox
David Ortiz was a celebrity barber at a charity event Wednesday April 3, 2019 | 2:51 PM
Bobby Orr, Bruins, 1969
Bruins
50 years ago this week, an elbow knocked out Bobby Orr and stoked Bruins-Leafs forever April 3, 2019 | 2:09 PM
Terry Rozier, Celtics, Al Horford, Jayson Tatum, Marcus Morris
Celtics
10 defining moments of the Celtics' struggles this season April 3, 2019 | 1:52 PM
Micah Shrewsberry
Celtics
Assistant coach Micah Shrewsberry will remain with Celtics April 3, 2019 | 1:21 PM
Blaine Lacher Bruins NHL
Sports Q
Chad Finn: Who is your all-time favorite obscure Bruin? April 3, 2019 | 12:06 PM
print scan for Sports/ Boston Marathon 1946 kelly at Heartbreak Hill. Newton Ma. 194616S1 (library tag 04161999)
Marathon
How Heartbreak Hill got its name April 3, 2019 | 11:06 AM
Tom Brady at baseball's Fenway Park
Patriots
Tom Brady referenced his baseball past in a Twitter joke with Aqib Talib April 3, 2019 | 10:45 AM
Geno Auriemma
College Sports
Geno Auriemma says college coaches are 'afraid of their players' April 3, 2019 | 10:05 AM
pedestrian crossing at marathon
Marathon
Crossing the course of the Boston Marathon is a careful operation. Here’s how it’s done. April 3, 2019 | 9:28 AM
Canadian Women's Hockey League
Sports News
The National Women’s Hockey League is expanding into Canada after its Canadian counterpart folded April 3, 2019 | 8:36 AM
Cleveland Indians Terry Francona MLB
MLB
The Indians are extending Terry Francona’s contract through 2022 April 3, 2019 | 8:17 AM
Miguel Andujar Yankees MLB
MLB
8 Yankees are now on the 10-day injured list April 3, 2019 | 7:52 AM
Brad Marchand Bruins Blue Jackets NHL
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' convincing 6-2 win over the Blue Jackets April 3, 2019 | 6:56 AM
Chris Sale, Oakland
Red Sox
Single solo shot tops Chris Sale, Red Sox in Oakland April 3, 2019 | 1:19 AM
Marcus Johansson, Bruins
Bruins
Marchand makes it 100 as Bruins clinch home ice, crush Columbus April 2, 2019 | 10:06 PM
Twin River Sportsbook
Patriots
Rhode Island sportsbooks took a massive hit when the Patriots won the Super Bowl April 2, 2019 | 6:36 PM
Jack Easterby speaks to Josh Gordon prior to the Patriots game against Detroit in September 2018.
Patriots
Jack Easterby, departed Patriots character coach, joins Houston Texans April 2, 2019 | 6:19 PM
AAF Suspended Football
Sports News
AAF reportedly suspending operations 8 games into season April 2, 2019 | 4:37 PM
Ernie Grunfeld
National
Ernie Grunfeld fired as president of the Washington Wizards April 2, 2019 | 3:41 PM
David Price MLB Red Sox
Red Sox
Chad Finn: Taking a look at the Red Sox’ starting pitchers one turn through the rotation April 2, 2019 | 3:18 PM
Jake Debrusk first tweet
Sports News
30 first tweets from famous Boston athletes April 2, 2019 | 2:41 PM
Boston College Ky Bowman NBA
College Sports
Boston College guard Ky Bowman declares for the NBA draft April 2, 2019 | 2:33 PM
Joe Kelly Dodgers
MLB
Joe Kelly gets booed off the mound after another poor outing April 2, 2019 | 12:20 PM
Jimmy Kimmel Patrick Mahomes
Patriots
During 'Tonight Show' appearance, Patrick Mahomes dishes on conversation with Tom Brady April 2, 2019 | 12:10 PM
New England Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett poses for a selfie with his brother Michael Bennett who plays for the Seattle Seahawks while on the field before the Super Bowl.
Patriots
Patriots and Michael Bennett agree to restructure contract April 2, 2019 | 12:00 PM
Xander Bogaerts, Dave Dombrowski, Scott Boras
Red Sox
Teammates attend Xander Bogaerts's news conference announcing his new deal April 2, 2019 | 10:21 AM
Rita Jeptoo, Jemima Sumgong doping bans
Marathon
Elite runners face new drug testing measures from Abbott World Marathon Majors April 2, 2019 | 10:07 AM