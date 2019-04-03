Tom Brady referenced his baseball past in a Twitter joke with Aqib Talib

Brady never played for the Expos, but he did take batting practice with them once in 1995.

Tom Brady at baseball's Fenway Park
With Rob Gronkowski looking on, Tom Brady throws out the first pitch at Fenway Park on April 3, 2017. –John Tlumacki/Globe staff
Tom Brady’s new look as a member of Twitter continued with a humorous reference to his history with the Montreal Expos.

It started with a tweet from former Patriots cornerback Aqib Talib, who joked about switching to baseball to get one of the recent lucrative contracts.

“When I see all these baseball contracts,” Talib wrote in his tweet.

Brady, who was once a promising high school catcher, delivered his own joke on Wednesday morning.

“I’ve been trying to get the Expos back on the line for the past month,” Brady wrote.

Brady followed up with a fake Expos baseball card he made for his social media in 2015:

The backstory is that Brady was selected by the Expos in the 18th round (507th pick overall) of the 1995 MLB draft. The Montreal baseball team eventually moved to Washington D.C. in 2004.

Though Brady ultimately decided he would stay the course with football, he did meet with the Expos during the team’s West Coast road trip in June of that year.

“The Expos had 18th round draft pick Tom Brady take [batting practice] yesterday. Brady, a left-handed-hitting catcher is from nearby Serra High School, the same school that produced Barry Bonds and Gregg Jefferies,” wrote Montreal newspaper The Gazette on June 12, 1995. “There’s some work to be done getting Brady signed, however. He’s signed a letter of intent for a football scholarship at Michigan as a [quarterback].”

While the 41-year-old Brady has been vindicated many times over for his decision to play football, it’s interesting to note that he might have crossed paths with another eventual Boston sports icon on that day at Expos batting practice: Pedro Martinez.

TOPICS: Patriots Tom Brady Baseball
