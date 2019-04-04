Michael Rubin on Robert Kraft: ‘He’s finally seeing what it’s like to be a player in the NFL’

"Now, Robert's like, 'Man, I get what our players go through when they get pulled over and they're discriminated against.'"

Robert Kraft Michael Rubin
Fanatics founder/executive chairman Michael Rubin and Robert Kraft arrive at the Fanatics Super Bowl Party at the College Football Hall of Fame. –Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Fanatics
By
11:58 AM

Michael Rubin, co-owner of the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils, expects Patriots owner Robert Kraft to be “stronger than ever” after the resolution of the prostitution investigation involving Kraft and 24 other men.

“I think a lot of the true details will come out over time and won’t be as people believe,” Rubin said Wednesday afternoon at the World Congress of Sports, an annual sports business conference hosted at Monarch Beach Resort in southern California. “I think the great thing with Robert is that he’ll figure out how to make the country and the world a better place as a result of what he’s gone through.”

Advertisement

Rubin, a good friend of Kraft’s who was by his side before and after Super Bowl LIII and during NBA All-Star Weekend, said he’s spoken with the 77-year-old billionaire about newfound empathy for professional football and basketball players. Rubin said the process has been “eye-opening” for Kraft.

“I think the biggest thing that I’ve talked to Robert about every day these days is he’s finally seeing what it’s like to be a player in the NFL and a player in the NBA when you have experiences with law enforcement that aren’t the way that you thought that they were going to be,” Rubin said.

Rubin echoed the case made by Kraft’s attorneys that the sex trafficking claim that prompted the installation of hidden cameras at Orchids of Asia Day Spa was “made up” by law enforcement. According to Rubin and Kraft’s legal team, Kraft was both illegally videoed and pulled over as a result of that fabricated claim. Kraft’s attorneys have filed a motion to have the video evidence thrown out of the case due to the nature in which it was obtained.

“Now, Robert’s like, ‘Man, I get what our players go through when they get pulled over and they’re discriminated against,'” Rubin said. “To be honest, he was like me. A year and a half ago, I thought the criminal justice system worked perfectly in 99.9 percent of the situations. Today, I recognize it doesn’t work well in most of the situations — not because they’re bad people but because the system is fundamentally broken.”

Advertisement

Prior to the investigation, Rubin and Kraft, along with rapper Meek Mill and others, launched the REFORM Alliance, an organization dedicated to lobbying for changes to state probation and parole laws.

TOPICS: Patriots Robert Kraft NBA
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Zion Williamson Duke Men's Basketball NCAA
Media
Final Four minus Zion Williamson will be memorable nonetheless April 4, 2019 | 1:09 PM
Tim Tebow Mets MLB
MLB
Tim Tebow makes Triple-A debut for Mets affiliate in Syracuse April 4, 2019 | 12:30 PM
Mookie Betts Red Sox Athletics MLB
Red Sox
Chad Finn: 9 thoughts on the struggling Red Sox April 4, 2019 | 12:27 PM
Chris Sale
Red Sox
A former MLB pitcher explained his concern at Chris Sale's drop in velocity April 4, 2019 | 10:09 AM
Boston Marathon Heartbreak Hill
Marathon
Here are the elevations along the Boston Marathon route April 4, 2019 | 9:01 AM
Aaron Boone Yankees MLB
MLB
Aaron Boone remains optimistic as Yankees stumble early April 4, 2019 | 8:48 AM
U.S. Women's National Hockey Team
Sports News
‘People are drooling for women’s hockey’: U.S. women’s national team seeks a brighter future April 4, 2019 | 8:17 AM
Cassius Winston Michigan State Basketball
NCAA Tournament
A guide to the NCAA Tournament's Final Four April 4, 2019 | 7:36 AM
Celtics Pacers NBA Basketball Kyrie Irving
NBA
How NBA playoff races are shaping out April 4, 2019 | 7:35 AM
Jake DeBrusk Bruins Winter Classic
Bruins
Jake DeBrusk's sophomore season compares favorably to Tyler Seguin's April 4, 2019 | 6:53 AM
Jaylen Brown
Celtics
Jaylen Brown, in pain, sits out Heat game with back spasms April 4, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox
A little luck helps Red Sox beat A's, end 4-game skid April 4, 2019 | 1:59 AM
Gregg Popovich
NBA
Gregg Popovich ejected 63 seconds into game against Denver April 4, 2019 | 1:07 AM
Gordon Hayward, Bam Adebayo
Celtics
Gordon Hayward scores 25, Celtics top Heat 112-102 April 3, 2019 | 11:04 PM
Steve Pearce
Red Sox
Steve Pearce set to be activated from injured list, rejoin team April 3, 2019 | 10:00 PM
Michael Bennett
Patriots
Felony charge against Michael Bennett dropped April 3, 2019 | 4:42 PM
Pauly D and Kyrie Irving
Celtics
This former 'Jersey Shore' star visited Boston Monday — and hung out with Kyrie Irving April 3, 2019 | 4:22 PM
Boston Marathon
Marathon
No known threats to Boston Marathon but caution urged April 3, 2019 | 3:22 PM
David Ortiz Charlie Baker Sam Kennedy
Red Sox
David Ortiz was a celebrity barber at a charity event Wednesday April 3, 2019 | 2:51 PM
Bobby Orr, Bruins, 1969
Bruins
50 years ago this week, an elbow knocked out Bobby Orr and stoked Bruins-Leafs forever April 3, 2019 | 2:09 PM
Robert Kraft
Patriots
Robert Kraft’s lawyers rip ‘fake bomb threat’ used to install hidden spa cameras April 3, 2019 | 2:06 PM
Terry Rozier, Celtics, Al Horford, Jayson Tatum, Marcus Morris
Celtics
10 defining moments of the Celtics' struggles this season April 3, 2019 | 1:52 PM
Micah Shrewsberry
Celtics
Assistant coach Micah Shrewsberry will remain with Celtics April 3, 2019 | 1:21 PM
Blaine Lacher Bruins NHL
Sports Q
Chad Finn: Who is your all-time favorite obscure Bruin? April 3, 2019 | 12:06 PM
print scan for Sports/ Boston Marathon 1946 kelly at Heartbreak Hill. Newton Ma. 194616S1 (library tag 04161999)
Marathon
How Heartbreak Hill got its name April 3, 2019 | 11:06 AM
Tom Brady at baseball's Fenway Park
Patriots
Tom Brady referenced his baseball past in a Twitter joke with Aqib Talib April 3, 2019 | 10:45 AM
Geno Auriemma
College Sports
Geno Auriemma says college coaches are 'afraid of their players' April 3, 2019 | 10:05 AM
pedestrian crossing at marathon
Marathon
Crossing the course of the Boston Marathon is a careful operation. Here’s how it’s done. April 3, 2019 | 9:28 AM
Canadian Women's Hockey League
Sports News
The National Women’s Hockey League is expanding into Canada after its Canadian counterpart folded April 3, 2019 | 8:36 AM
Cleveland Indians Terry Francona MLB
MLB
The Indians are extending Terry Francona’s contract through 2022 April 3, 2019 | 8:17 AM