Rob Gronkowski makes his first public appearance in Boston since retiring

And in typical Gronkowski fashion, he couldn't help but crack a few jokes.

Rob Gronkowski
Camille Kostek and Rob Gronkowski sat together before Gronkowski received an award during the Make-A-Wish Gala held at the Intercontinental Boston. –Aram Boghosian for The Boston Globe
By
10:01 AM

Eight-year-old Ryan Feeney hopped out of his seat as soon as he saw the guest of honor walk into the ballroom for the annual Make-A-Wish Gala at the InterContinental Hotel Saturday night.

“Gronk!” Feeney called out, scurrying his way over to greet newly retired Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, who had just entered the room arm-in-arm with girlfriend Camille Kostek. Gronkowski, in a tan suit, and Kostek, in a taupe gown, paused their walk to their seats to briefly say hi.

Feeney had previously met Gronkowski in September 2017, when the three-time Super Bowl champion made a surprise appearance at the unveiling of a Patriots-themed backyard football field at Feeney’s home in Melrose. Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island had organized the fun-filled day for Feeney, who was born with a genetic disorder and underwent below-knee amputation on his right leg when he was two years old.

Advertisement

Several scenes from the day were later shown during Saturday night’s gala, as part of a tribute video thanking Gronkowski for his regular involvement with the Make-A-Wish Foundation. During his nine-year career, Gronkowski helped grant 14 wishes, including Feeney’s. For all of his contributions, the 29-year-old was honored Saturday with the 2019 Wish Hero Award.

“To know that of all things that a kid could choose to do, it’s a very, very humbling experience to know that these kids choose to meet me,” Gronkowski said.

Upon receiving the award, Gronkowski was escorted to the stage by Feeney as well as 19-year-old Jordyn Summerlin and 21-year-old Cole Salmi. Ozzy Osborne’s “Crazy Train,” often the song blasting through the Gillette Stadium speakers when the Patriots first take the field before a game, fittingly played in the background.

Once at the podium, Gronkowski began his acceptance speech by thanking the Kraft family, particularly Dan Kraft — one of Robert Kraft’s four sons who had served on the board of directors for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. As Gronkowski stressed the importance of giving back to the community, he recalled a visit to Boston Children’s Hospital for his first community event as a member of the Patriots. And in typical Gronkowski fashion, he couldn’t help but crack a joke.

Advertisement

“It was an eye-opening experience to see what the children were going through, yet they all still managed to smile when my teammates and I came into the room,” Gronkowski said. “And I’m sorry, Camille, the moms got a little bit frisky, too, when I walked in.”

The room of approximately 500 attendees burst into laughter, while Gronkowski flashed a grin and gave a little wave. As his speech continued, so did the laughs.

“Midway through my first season, the Make-A-Wish Foundation came to Gillette Stadium with a couple of kids who wanted to meet,” Gronkowski paused before playfully rolling his eyes, “Tom Brady.”

Buy Tickets

“As soon as the kids saw Tom, their faces lit up, which how could you not when looking at the beautiful Tom?” he continued.

Gronkowski closed his remarks by jokingly inviting Feeney to spike the microphone, which was, of course, met with laughter. More chuckles followed when he proceeded to tuck his trophy under his arm like a football and pretended to juke an attendee.

Later in the program, Gronkowski returned to the stage to help auction off a VIP package of four tickets to a regular-season Patriots game.

“These seats are fantastic,” Gronkowski said before turning to his girlfriend. “Camille, aren’t they?”

After the winning bid of $13,000 was made, Gronkowski went over to pose for a photograph before dipping out with Kostek.

What the future holds for Gronkowski is still very much unknown, but one thing’s for certain: He’ll be joining some of his teammates for the slew of festivities set to take place at Fenway Park on Tuesday afternoon. During the bidding for the second auction item of the night, four tickets to the Red Sox’ home opener against the Toronto Blue Jays, Gronkowski shouted, “I’ll be there!” on his way out.

Rob Gronkowski
Rob Gronkowski was escorted to the stage by wish kids Jordyn and Cole before receiving an award. —Aram Boghosian for The Boston Globe
Rob Gronkowski
Rob Gronkowski received an award during the Make-A-Wish Gala. —Aram Boghosian for The Boston Globe
Rob Gronkowski
Rob Gronkowski puts his trophy under his arm like a football. —Aram Boghosian for The Boston Globe
Rob Gronkowski
Rob Gronkowski joined on stage by wish kids Ryan, Jordyn, and Cole. —Aram Boghosian for The Boston Globe
Rob Gronkowski Camille Kostek
Camille Kostek and Rob Gronkowski sat together. —Aram Boghosian for The Boston Globe
TOPICS: Patriots Rob Gronkowski Celebs
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Red Sox Diamondbacks Baseball
Red Sox
Red Sox fall to 2-8 after Carson Kelly's walk-off hit lifts Diamondbacks April 7, 2019 | 1:29 AM
Michael Mancienne and the Revolution are off to a 1-4-1 start to the season.
Soccer
Revolution drop 1-0 road game to Columbus Crew April 6, 2019 | 10:05 PM
Brock Holt loves life as Griffin's dad, but his son got the best of him before Opening Day by poking him in the eye.
Red Sox
Brock Holt's 2-year-old son sent him to the injured list April 6, 2019 | 9:00 PM
Kyle Guy of the Virginia Cavaliers celebrates with teammates after defeating the Auburn Tigers on Saturday.
College Sports
Last-second free throws send Virginia to championship game April 6, 2019 | 8:52 PM
Tuukka Rask watches a tribute video with his family Saturday.
Bruins
Here are the winners of the Bruins' end-of-season awards April 6, 2019 | 6:37 PM
Jake DeBrusk and Jan Rutta reach out to grab the puck flying in front of them in the third period.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' regular-season finale April 6, 2019 | 6:19 PM
Paul Pierce and Dwyane Wade had many battles throughout their careers.
Celtics
Paul Pierce believes he had a better NBA career than Dwyane Wade April 6, 2019 | 5:45 PM
Nikita Kucherov scores on Tuukka Rask during the third period Saturday.
Bruins
Bruins wrap up regular season with loss to Tampa Bay Lightning April 6, 2019 | 3:54 PM
Diamondbacks shortstop Ketel Marte celebrates his fourth-inning home run.
Red Sox
Diamondbacks pound Red Sox 15-8 April 5, 2019 | 10:57 PM
Kyrie Irving shoots over Indiana Pacers guard Cory Joseph during the first half.
Celtics
Celtics run away from Pacers to take control of No. 4 seed April 5, 2019 | 10:41 PM
Nick Saban
Patriots
'Belichick would chew my butt out, man.' April 5, 2019 | 3:32 PM
Troy Tulowitzki Yankees
MLB
Yankees holding it together amid mounting injuries, but how much more can they endure? April 5, 2019 | 2:05 PM
Zion Williamson Duke Basketball
College Sports
Zion Williamson wins AP men's basketball college player of the year April 5, 2019 | 1:40 PM
Zach Senyshyn Charlie Coyle NHL
Bruins
'My hands have been sweating non-stop' April 5, 2019 | 11:37 AM
Bruce Bowen Celtics NBA
Sports Q
Chad Finn: Which player do you wish the Celtics had never let go? April 5, 2019 | 11:11 AM
Marathon
'Being so young (13) and the oldest of six kids, I turned to running to cope with my pain' April 5, 2019 | 10:57 AM
Marathon
Patrick Sheehan is running Boston for his son Declan April 5, 2019 | 10:52 AM
Dustin Pedroia Red Sox
Red Sox
Dustin Pedroia fares well in rehab assignment at Single A Greenville April 5, 2019 | 10:38 AM
Malcolm Mitchell during the 2016 season.
Patriots
Malcolm Mitchell equated learning the Patriots playbook to calculus April 5, 2019 | 10:18 AM
AAF Football San Diego Birmingham
Sports News
This linebacker broke his arm playing in the AAF. Three days later, the league folded. April 5, 2019 | 8:26 AM
Sylvia Hatchell UNC Women's Basketball
College Sports
North Carolina women's basketball coach faces complaints of racially insensitive comments April 5, 2019 | 8:12 AM
Rick Porcello
Red Sox
Red Sox-Diamondbacks pitching matchups April 5, 2019 | 7:41 AM
Michael Chavis Bobby Dalbec Red Sox
Red Sox
6 Red Sox prospects to watch in 2019 April 5, 2019 | 7:06 AM
Hector Velasquez
Red Sox
Hector Velasquez says he will skip White House visit because of Trump's comments April 5, 2019 | 6:59 AM
Bark in the Park
Red Sox
5 New England minor-league promotions not to be missed April 5, 2019 | 6:50 AM
Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo
NBA
Bucks clinch top seed in the East, NBA with win over 76ers April 5, 2019 | 3:59 AM
Jaroslav Halak, Bruins, Wild
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 3-0 win over the Wild April 5, 2019 | 2:29 AM
Bruins
Playing out the string, Bruins shut out Minnesota April 4, 2019 | 10:50 PM
Terry Francona let Trevor Bauer go 117 pitches before, with potentially two innings to go, pulling the plug.
MLB
Terry Francona pulled a pitcher with an active no-hitter April 4, 2019 | 10:32 PM
New York Jets New Uniforms
NFL
The Jets unveiled new uniforms to the expected internet roasting April 4, 2019 | 9:51 PM