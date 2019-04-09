Patriots announce preseason schedule

The Patriots will kick off their preseason with a game against the Detroit Lions.

The defending Super Bowl champions will visit former defensive coordinator Matt Patricia in Week 1, which will be a reunion of sorts for several parties. In addition to Patricia as their head coach, the Lions are home to former Patriots Trey Flowers, Danny Amendola, and Eric Lee. Detroit’s general manager Bob Quinn was also a member of New England’s scout department for 16 years.

The team will then travel to Nashville to face the Tennessee Titans in Week 2. They will be greeted by another crew of familiar faces, including former Patriots Dion Lewis, Malcolm Butler, and Logan Ryan. Led by three-time Super Bowl champion Mike Vrabel, the Titans are New England’s lone AFC opponent of the preseason.

The Patriots will close the preseason with two home contests: Carolina Panthers in Week 3 and New York Giants in Week 4. This year will mark the 15th straight year the Patriots and Giants have met in the preseason finale.

All games will be broadcast on WBZ.

Specific dates and times have yet to be announced.

Week 1: @ Detroit

Week 2: @ Tennessee

Week 3: vs. Carolina

Week 4: vs. New York Giants