Tom Brady missed the Red Sox home opener but still congratulated the ballclub

Tom Brady wasn’t among the group of Patriots players on hand for the Red Sox home opener Tuesday, but the peerless quarterback still marked the occasion.

Via Twitter, Brady gave a shout-out to the Sox after they unfurled their 2018 World Series championship banner. A number of Patriots attended pregame festivities, including receiver Julian Edelman, defensive back Stephon Gilmore, and recently retired tight end Rob Gronkowski.’

I want to congratulate the @RedSox for dropping ANOTHER Boston banner today. I couldn’t make it but I think a couple Super Bowl Champs were there to help out! @RobGronkowski @Edelman11 @BumpNrunGilm0re — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 9, 2019

That message prompted a reply from the Pawtucket Red Sox, the big club’s Triple-A affiliate playing its final season this year at McCoy Stadium before moving to Worcester.

“Tom- Our Opening Day is this Thursday if you’d like to come by,’’ the PawSox tweeted in response.

It was not immediately clear if the G.O.A.T. would accept the offer to visit Pawtucket.