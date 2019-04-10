Lawyers: Robert Kraft will suffer ‘irreparable harm’ if video is released in Fla. prostitution case

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft will suffer “irreparable harm’’ by the release of video footage that allegedly captured him buying sexual favors at a Florida spa, and public disclosure could “destroy’’ his chances of getting a fair trial, his lawyers said Wednesday.

Attorneys for Kraft, 77, made the assertions in a legal filing in Palm Beach County, where he currently faces two misdemeanor counts of soliciting prostitution at Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, Fla., in January.

Kraft, through his representatives, has denied engaging in criminal activity, pleaded not guilty, and requested a jury trial. He’s also requesting that the video footage and related evidence be sealed pending further order of the court, a motion opposed by several media outlets including the Boston Globe.