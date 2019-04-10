Man cited for allegedly pointing laser at Tom Brady during AFC championship game
“Evidence showed Brady was unaware of the laser being shined at him,’’ prosecutors said in a statement.
A Missouri man has been cited for allegedly shining a laser at New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady during the AFC championship game in Kansas City in January, according to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s office.
Dwyan Morgan, 64, of Lee’s Summit, faces a single count of disturbing the peace, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker wrote in a statement Tuesday. The offense is punishable by up to a year in jail or a fine up to $1,000, according to the press release from the prosecutor’s office.
Authorities allege that Morgan shined the laser at Brady during the Kansas City Chiefs’ football game at Arrowhead Stadium in January, which the Pats won by a score of 37 to 31, a victory that sent them to the Super Bowl for the third straight year.
Our photographer, Turner Twyman, caught someone pointing what appears to be a laser pointer in Tom Brady's face last night. Play between the "muff" that wasn't and Sorensen int. @NFL, @Patriots and @Chiefs all told me they weren't aware of the incident. pic.twitter.com/ejWBQ6i64C— William Joy (@WilliamKMBC) January 21, 2019
