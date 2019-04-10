FROM

Man cited for allegedly pointing laser at Tom Brady during AFC championship game

“Evidence showed Brady was unaware of the laser being shined at him,’’ prosecutors said in a statement.

Tom Brady laser
What appears to be a green light from a laser pointed from the stands can be seen on the right side of the face of Patriots quarterback Tom Brady during a play in the fourth quarter. –Jim Davis/Globe Staff/File
By
6:41 AM

A Missouri man has been cited for allegedly shining a laser at New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady during the AFC championship game in Kansas City in January, according to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s office.

Dwyan Morgan, 64, of Lee’s Summit, faces a single count of disturbing the peace, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker wrote in a statement Tuesday. The offense is punishable by up to a year in jail or a fine up to $1,000, according to the press release from the prosecutor’s office.

Authorities allege that Morgan shined the laser at Brady during the Kansas City Chiefs’ football game at Arrowhead Stadium in January, which the Pats won by a score of 37 to 31, a victory that sent them to the Super Bowl for the third straight year.

Finish the story on BostonGlobe.com.

Don't have a Globe subscription? Subscribe for just 99 cents.

TOPICS: Patriots NFL Playoffs Tom Brady
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Chris Sale Red Sox
Red Sox
Chad Finn: Chris Sale is not right April 10, 2019 | 5:00 AM
D'Angelo Russell, Robert Williams III
NBA
The final day of the NBA season arrives, with much to decide April 10, 2019 | 3:36 AM
Dirk Nowitzki
NBA
Dirk Nowitzki announces retirement after final home game for Mavs April 10, 2019 | 3:25 AM
NBA
Heat fans started a 'Paul Pierce sucks' chant during Dwyane Wade's final home game April 9, 2019 | 10:58 PM
Celtics
Wizards lose their 50th game of the season to the Celtics April 9, 2019 | 10:29 PM
Jimmy Kimmel
Red Sox
Jimmy Kimmel interviews 'Brock Holt's son' after he scratched his dad's eye April 9, 2019 | 10:19 PM
Magic Johnson, president of basketball operations for the Los Angeles Lakers, applauds as he watches the kiss cam on the scoreboard during the third quarter of an NBA basketball game between the Lakers and the Oklahoma City Thunder in Oklahoma City, Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. Oklahoma City won 110-93. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
NBA
Magic Johnson abruptly resigns as Lakers' president April 9, 2019 | 9:41 PM
AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 08: Patrick Reed of the United States celebrates with his wife Justine after making par 18th green during the final round to win the 2018 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 8, 2018 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)
Golf
The most unwelcome fan in Patrick Reed's gallery: His dad April 9, 2019 | 7:28 PM
Chris Sale walks off the mound after the top of the fourth inning.
Red Sox
Red Sox stumble again, beaten in home opener by Toronto 7-5 April 9, 2019 | 6:34 PM
Manny Ramirez, Pedro Martinez, David Ortiz
Red Sox
Manny Ramirez on taking part in the Red Sox’ celebration: ‘I wanted to come and say hi to the fans’ April 9, 2019 | 4:22 PM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
Patriots announce preseason schedule April 9, 2019 | 3:30 PM
Patriots
Tom Brady missed the Red Sox home opener but still congratulated the ballclub April 9, 2019 | 3:28 PM
Patriots Red Sox Fenway Park home opener ceremony
Red Sox
The Patriots joined the Sox to celebrate the teams' recent championships April 9, 2019 | 3:16 PM
Carlton Pickron and Teresa Fitts in Hopkinton in 2014.
Marathon
It started because of the jackets. But more than 30 years later, he is still volunteering for the Boston Marathon. April 9, 2019 | 3:09 PM
Red Sox World Series Rings 2018
Red Sox
Here are the Red Sox' 2018 World Series rings April 9, 2019 | 2:57 PM
Kerri McGrath with her son, Colin.
Marathon
'It was really hard to find anything to be motivated about after the accident' April 9, 2019 | 2:16 PM
Manny Ramirez Curt Schilling
Red Sox
Manny Ramirez, Curt Schilling among former Red Sox to participate in ring ceremony April 9, 2019 | 1:37 PM
Chris Sale Nathan Eovaldi Red Sox MLB
Red Sox
Pitching matchups for the Red Sox-Blue Jays series April 9, 2019 | 1:01 PM
Marathon
JT Peebles is prepping for his 7th straight Boston. He wants to hit at least 10 in a row. April 9, 2019 | 12:13 PM
Morgan Rielly
Bruins
What the Bruins are saying about another playoff matchup with Toronto April 9, 2019 | 11:49 AM
Penguins Islanders NHL Playoffs 2019
NHL
NHL playoffs: Previewing the Eastern Conference's first-round matchups April 9, 2019 | 11:49 AM
Marathon
Adrienne Dion is running Boston for BMC after they cared for her mom April 9, 2019 | 10:54 AM
Marathon
Tyler Wiseman is running Boston for everyone impacted by the marathon bombing April 9, 2019 | 10:45 AM
Dustin Pedroia
Red Sox
Red Sox activate Dustin Pedroia off injured list April 9, 2019 | 10:44 AM
Marathon
'Aidan is a champion. He deserves to be a child.' April 9, 2019 | 10:30 AM
Mookie Betts J.D. Martinez Red Sox
Red Sox
Red Sox fall to Blue Jays 7-5 in home opener April 9, 2019 | 10:06 AM
The Patriots at Fenway Park in 2017 after another Super Bowl win.
Red Sox
Why Lou Merloni is not happy about the Patriots being at the Red Sox home opener April 9, 2019 | 9:27 AM
Cuba Major League Baseball Trump Administration
MLB
Trump ends Obama-era deal between MLB and Cuban Baseball Federation April 9, 2019 | 8:36 AM
Mitch Moreland Red Sox MLB
Red Sox
‘Last year was Disney World. This year is real baseball' April 9, 2019 | 7:47 AM
Brandon Carlo NHL Boston Bruins
Bruins
How Brandon Carlo is treating his long-awaited postseason debut April 9, 2019 | 7:45 AM