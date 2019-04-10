FROM

Patriots reportedly agree to terms with Stephen Gostkowski

Gostkowski was 27 for 32 on field goal attempts in 2018 and 49 of 50 on extra points.

Stephen Gostkowski Patriots Kicker
The Patriots reportedly re-signed Stephen Gostkowski to a two-year deal Tuesday. –Jim Davis / The Boston Globe
By
11:05 AM

The Patriots have all their key special teamers locked up.

New England re-signed kicker Stephen Gostkowski to a two-year deal Tuesday, according to ESPN. Gostkowski was an unrestricted free agent who lingered on the market past the first several waves of signings.

It always seemed likely that Gostkowski, who has been in New England since 2006, would re-sign, and the wait was due in part to the Patriots’ salary cap situation before a handful of cuts, restructures, and Rob Gronkowski’s retirement cleared some space.

