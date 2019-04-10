Patriots reportedly agree to terms with Stephen Gostkowski

The Patriots have all their key special teamers locked up.

New England re-signed kicker Stephen Gostkowski to a two-year deal Tuesday, according to ESPN. Gostkowski was an unrestricted free agent who lingered on the market past the first several waves of signings.

It always seemed likely that Gostkowski, who has been in New England since 2006, would re-sign, and the wait was due in part to the Patriots’ salary cap situation before a handful of cuts, restructures, and Rob Gronkowski’s retirement cleared some space.