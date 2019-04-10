Patriots sign tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins to a one-year deal

The Patriots signed tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins to a one-year deal, ESPN reported Wednesday.

“Thank you @patriots I’m ready to go to work!’’ Seferian-Jenkins posted on Instagram on Wednesday.

New England gave its newest tight end a $50,000 signing bonus on the deal, which includes an additional $40,000 in incentives,

according to the NFL Network.

A 2014 second-round pick by Tampa Bay, he is entering his sixth NFL season and brings much-needed experience to New England’s tight end corps, which also includes Matt LaCosse, Stephen Anderson, Jacob Hollister, and Ryan Izzo.

Seferian-Jenkins, 26, was injured most of last year, playing in just five games for Jacksonville.

In 43 career games with the Buccaneers, Jets, and Jaguars, he has caught 116 passes for 1,160 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Sefarian-Jenkins is listed at 6 feet 5 inches and 262 pounds.