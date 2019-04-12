Chris Hogan signs as a free agent with the Panthers

Hogan spent three seasons with the Patriots after signing as a free agent in 2016.

Patriots Chiefs
Chris Hogan signed a one-year contract with the Carolina Panthers Friday. –Jim Davis / The Boston Globe
By
1:47 PM

Another Patriots free agent has found a new home, as wide receiver Chris Hogan inked a one-year deal with the Carolina Panthers Friday.

Hogan spent three seasons with New England, signing as a free agent in 2016 after four years with Buffalo.

Along with two Super Bowl rings, Hogan racked up 107 catches for 1,651 yards and 12 touchdowns in 40 games for the Patriots.

During the 2016 season, Hogan led the NFL with 17.9 yards per reception and played a big role during the Patriots’ playoff run.

He becomes the third free agent wide receiver signed by Carolina this offseason, joining Torrey Smith and Rashad Ross.

Advertisement

For the Patriots, Hogan’s departure puts more strain on their limited receiving corps.

