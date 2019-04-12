Patriots and Titans will hold joint practices before preseason game in August

Bill Belichick and Tom Brady will spend some extra time with former Patriot Mike Vrabel this preseason.

Tom Brady Mike Vrabel
The Patriots will visit former linebacker Mike Vrabel's Tennessee Titans for joint practices in the preseason. –The Associated Press
By
2:29 PM

The Patriots travel to Nashville, Tennessee, this August to play the Titans in Week 2 of their preseason schedule.

When they do, Bill Belichick and Mike Vrabel’s teams will hold joint practices.

Vrabel, who played linebacker for the Patriots from 2001 to 2008, announced the two teams would practice together on the Titans’ official podcast, which was posted to Twitter.

On Tuesday, Vrabel said the Titans and Patriots had requested to play against one another in the preseason, per the Titans’ website. He said it was Belichick’s idea to hold joint practices between the teams in Nashville.

“Clearly you know all the head coaches, but you have a better relationship with some of the other ones, and Bill is one that I have a better relationship with,” Vrabel said. “So it was, ‘Hey, we’re putting in to play you guys in the preseason.’ And Bill was like, ‘Can we come to Nashville and practice?’”

Advertisement

The Patriots and Titans last played on Nov. 11, 2018. The Titans won that game, 34-10.

TOPICS: Patriots
