Patriots and Titans will hold joint practices before preseason game in August

The Patriots travel to Nashville, Tennessee, this August to play the Titans in Week 2 of their preseason schedule.

When they do, Bill Belichick and Mike Vrabel’s teams will hold joint practices.

Vrabel, who played linebacker for the Patriots from 2001 to 2008, announced the two teams would practice together on the Titans’ official podcast, which was posted to Twitter.

Watch #Titans Head Coach Mike Vrabel (@CoachVrabel50) with Mike Keith and Amie Wells on The OTP. https://t.co/EwMdko5CVX — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) April 12, 2019

On Tuesday, Vrabel said the Titans and Patriots had requested to play against one another in the preseason, per the Titans’ website. He said it was Belichick’s idea to hold joint practices between the teams in Nashville.

“Clearly you know all the head coaches, but you have a better relationship with some of the other ones, and Bill is one that I have a better relationship with,” Vrabel said. “So it was, ‘Hey, we’re putting in to play you guys in the preseason.’ And Bill was like, ‘Can we come to Nashville and practice?’”

Advertisement

The Patriots and Titans last played on Nov. 11, 2018. The Titans won that game, 34-10.