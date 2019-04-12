Morning sports update: Patriots reportedly had interest in trading for Sterling Shepard

Also: Some near misses at the Masters, and Mookie Betts trivia.

Sterling Shepard Giants Patriots
New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard makes a catch over Indianapolis Colts free safety Malik Hooker in 2018. –AP Photo/AJ Mast
By
9:31 AM

The Bruins fell in Game 1 of their opening round playoff matchup with the Maple Leafs on Thursday night, 4-1. Game 2 will be played at 8 p.m. on Saturday night.

UMass men’s hockey defeated Denver 4-3 in overtime to advance to the National Championship against Minnesota Duluth (which is also scheduled for 8 p.m. on Saturday).

And the Red Sox got their first win of the season at Fenway Park on Thursday, defeating the Blue Jays 7-6 after a comeback resulted in a walk-off base hit from Rafael Devers.

The Patriots and Sterling Shepard: The Patriots have been on the hunt for a new wide receiver in the offseason. After losing Rob Gronkowski to retirement, and with Chris Hogan a free agent (as well as Josh Gordon’s ongoing suspension), Tom Brady’s options have grown a little limited.

In a report from the New York Daily News’ Pat Leonard, according to a source, the Patriots were interested in acquiring New York Giants receiver Sterling Shepard. The 26-year-old caught 66 passes for 872 yards and four touchdowns in what was a lackluster 2018 season for the Giants.

However, Shepard reportedly agreed to a four-year, $41 million extension (which includes $21.3 million in guaranteed money) means that he’s not getting traded anytime soon. The Patriots – who also tried to sign former Bucs receiver Adam Humphries in free agency (only to see him land in Tennessee with the Titans) – could select a receiver in the draft later in April.

Trivia: Mookie Betts became only the second player in MLB history to win the World Series, MVP, a Gold Glove, and a Silver Slugger award in the same season. Who was the first? (Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He played the entirety of his 18-year career with the same team. He was also the MVP of the World Series his team won over a Missouri opponent. He retired on May 29, 1989, and was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame with 96.52 percent of the vote in 1995.

The Boston Marathon, in maps: Approximately 30,000 runners will make their way through the Boston Marathon on Monday. Here’s a glimpse at where they’re coming from through two maps. [The Boston Globe]

On his way to an opening round 6-under (and a tie for the lead), Bryson DeChambeau had some near misses:

In footage from a newly released documentary, Derrick Rose finds out he’s been traded to the Knicks (from 2016):

How Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson – the reigning World’s Strongest Man – became “The Mountain” on Game of Thrones:

On this day: In 1941, the Bruins defeated the Red Wings 3-1 to complete a 4-0 sweep to win the Stanley Cup Finals.

Boston Bruins 1941 Stanley Cup
The Bruins celebrate with the Cup upon their return to Boston. —Globe Archives

Daily highlight: The Red Sox infield turned an impressive double play after the ball bounced off of Nathan Eovaldi’s glove.

Also, in an all-Spanish Europa League clash on Thursday, Russian forward Denis Cheryshev pulled off a beautiful, curling assist to help Valencia defeat Villareal, 3-1.

Trivia answer: Mike Schmidt

