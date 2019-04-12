What Tim Tebow had to say about his time as Tom Brady’s teammate in 2013

While Tim Tebow’s time as Tom Brady’s teammate was short, the impact that the Super Bowl champion had on the former Heisman Trophy winner was memorable.

Tebow, who is currently playing for the Triple-A Syracuse Mets baseball team, was asked about his thoughts on Brady before a game against the Pawtucket Red Sox.

“I think he’s the best to have ever done it, for a lot of reasons,” said Tebow. “I have so much respect for Tom. He was so nice to me when I was there. I feel like we had a friendship going in and we still do. He’s someone that always handles himself with a lot of class, very professional. He treats everyone the same. That means a lot to me that he’s not different around some people than he is around others, and I really appreciate that. You know sometimes when people have that much success, they can treat people differently, and he’s very humble that way.”

For Tebow, who helped Florida win multiple National Championships in college, Brady’s ability to deliver in the clutch is what separates him from other good quarterbacks.

“I think one of the things as an athlete that I respect so much about him is he’s his best when his best is what’s needed the most,” explained Tebow. “I think [there are] very few athletes you can say that about, but the great ones I think you have to say that about. ”

“He just gets better and better when the pressure is more and more,” Tebow continued. “He gets calmer and just handles that’s one thing I just love about his game because very few people are like that.”

In Tebow’s view, Brady looms over all sports in terms of his dominance.

“I think Tom’s one of the best in my lifetime in any sport of handling those ‘moments,’ with the pressure packed in. Just look at all those Super Bowls. A lot of them have come down to those moments.”

Tebow, who seemed to realize how much he’d elaborated on Brady, closed by admitting, “So that was a long answer to your question.”

As an NFL quarterback, Tebow helped the Broncos to an AFC West title in 2011 and a wild card win over the Steelers. He was then traded to the Jets for an ill-fated season before ending up with the Patriots for training camp in 2013. Tebow lasted until August 31 before he was cut.