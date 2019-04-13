Here’s who the Patriots brought in for workouts this week

They welcomed a mix of veterans and rookies.

The Patriots reportedly brought in Demaryius Thomas on Wednesday.
The Patriots reportedly brought in Demaryius Thomas on Wednesday. –Dustin Bradford / Getty Images
By
April 13, 2019

With Rob Gronkowski retired, Chris Hogan and Cordarrelle Patterson gone, and other lingering question marks at wide receiver and tight end, it appears likely the Patriots will take at least one pass-catcher in the NFL Draft.

New England has already signed tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins and wide receiver Bruce Ellington, and re-signed wide receiver Phillip Dorsett, but it’s always looking to expand its arsenal.

The Patriots hosted several players in Foxborough this week, some of them fresh out of college and others very familiar faces. The pass-catchers include veteran Demaryius Thomas, A.J. Brown, Deebo Samuel, Noah Fant, Jace Sternberger, and Jalen Hurd. They also brought in quarterbacks Will Grier and Daniel Jones, along with longtime running back T.J. Yeldon.

Advertisement

New England is also reportedly scheduled to host receivers N’Keal Harry and Miles Bowkin. Each team is allowed 30 prospect visits leading up to the draft.

The Boston Globe’s Ben Volin explains that just because the Patriots bring in these players, it doesn’t necessarily mean they’ll draft them. Even so, the meetings and discussions serve a purpose, he writes.

“The visits are still valuable whether or not the Patriots draft these players,” Volin said. “The team uses the information when game-planning in the fall, and again down the line when the players become free agents or available via trade.”

Thomas, who reportedly visited the Patriots on Wednesday, is the biggest name on the list. The 31-year-old is recovering from a torn Achilles tendon, and he’s on schedule to be back sooner than expected, according to NFL Network’s James Palmer.

He reeled in 23 passes for 275 yards and two touchdowns with the Houston Texans last year, and he’s most known for his days with the Denver Broncos, when he racked up 1,000-plus yards in five straight seasons from 2012 to 2016. Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels was the head coach in Denver when the Broncos drafted Thomas in 2010.

Advertisement

The other veteran on the list is Yeldon, who also reported to Foxborough on Wednesday. There’s no guarantee he’d make the roster, with a loaded backfield that features Sony Michel, Rex Burkhead, James White and Brandon Bolden, but he does have 30 games of starting experience.

Yeldon, who was a second-round pick in 2015, caught 55 passes for 487 yards and four touchdowns for the Jacksonville Jaguars last year. He also rushed for 740 yards his rookie year, and he’s only fumbled five times in four seasons.

The South Carolina product Samuel, meanwhile, clearly thought his visit went well. On Instagram, he said: “Hey Billy, I’ll see you in a month, my man,” boldly referring to coach Bill Belichick by a moniker few choose to use.

Buy Tickets

“I thought he was like a real, real serious coach, like don’t smile a lot,” the rising rookie Samuel told Path to the Draft, “but, when I met him, he was laughing and gave me a little smile. We had a good conversation.”

Samuel scored 28 touchdowns on only 217 college touches – 16 TDs as a receiver, seven as a runner, four on kickoff returns, one on a fumble return after a muffed punt – and he also threw two as a passer.

“He’s an extremely Patriots-ish prospect in many ways,” Yahoo Sports reporter Eric Edholm wrote.

Another “Patriots-ish prospect” is Jalen Hurd, a 23-year-old who started as a running back at Tennessee but transferred to Baylor to play wide receiver. He sat out the 2017 season, then returned to action in 2018 to rack up 946 yards on 69 catches along with seven total touchdowns.

Hurd is 6’5, 225 pounds, and he posted an unofficial 40-yard dash time of 4.47 seconds. He’s not projected to go until at least the second, or maybe third, day of the draft.

Advertisement

Brown, who played his college ball at Mississippi, checks in as a 6-foot, 226-pound wide receiver. The third-team All-American selection reportedly ran the 40-yard dash in 4.49 seconds, bench pressed 225 pounds 19 times, and had a 36.5-inch vertical leap.

The Boston Globe’s Nora Princiotti reported that the Patriots could be in the mix for the tight end Fant with the No. 32 overall selection. Princiotti said Fant’s college teammate, T.J. Hockenson, is considered the more complete player, but the Patriots might ultimately have a more realistic shot at landing Fant.

At 6’4, 250 pounds, Fant is an elite athlete with great speed. He ran a 4.5 40-yard dash at the combine, which was the best among tight ends, and he finished with 39 receptions for 519 yards and a team-leading seven touchdowns this past season.

“With Fant’s combination of physical traits being rare, he’s the type of player who needs to go to the right team and, if he does, can excel,” Princiotti wrote.

Sternberger is a 6’4 tight end from Texas A&M who hauled in 10 touchdowns in 2018. He played a major role in the Aggies’ wild, 74-72, double overtime win over LSU, scoring two touchdowns – including one in the sixth overtime.

Harry is a standout from Arizona State who was named to the Pac-12 All-Conference first team as a wide receiver. Boykin, who attended Notre Dame, won the state Player of the Year award in Illinois in high school. He changed his jersey number to 81 in high school to honor his brother, George, who had to stop playing due to an injury.

Grier, a quarterback from West Virginia, was in the Heisman Trophy conversation most of his senior year. He finished among the national leaders in pass efficiency (175.5), touchdown passes (37), passing yards (3,864), and completion percentage (67.0).

Jones starred at Duke, starting 11 games and completing 60.5 percent of his passes for 2,674 yards and 22 touchdowns. He played for David Cutcliffe, who was Peyton Manning’s quarterbacks coach at Tennessee and Eli Manning’s head coach at Ole Miss.

The NFL Draft spans from Thursday, April 25, through Saturday, April 27. The Patriots have 12 picks, including several on the final day:

  • One in the first round – 32nd overall
  • Two in the second – 56th and 64th
  • Three in the third – 73rd, 97th, 101st
  • One in the fourth – 134th
  • One in the sixth – 205th
  • Four in the seventh – 239th, 243rd, 246th, 252nd
TOPICS: Patriots NFL Draft Football
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Rob Gronkowski Bruins
Bruins
Rob Gronkowski gets the festivities started at Bruins playoff game April 13, 2019 | 8:43 PM
Brooklyn Nets' Caris LeVert, right, dunks the ball as Philadelphia 76ers' Tobias Harris, left, defends during the first half in Game 1 of the first round of the playoffs on Saturday.
Sports
Russell, LeVert leads Nets to Game 1 stunner over 76ers April 13, 2019 | 7:28 PM
Luke Walton is the new coach of the Sacramento Kings.
NBA
Luke Walton reportedly reaches agreement to coach Sacramento Kings April 13, 2019 | 6:57 PM
Sarah Sellers Boston Marathon
Marathon
Sarah Sellers returns to the Boston Marathon a year after her surprising 2nd-place finish April 13, 2019 | 5:34 PM
Rafael Devers catches Jonathan Villar attempting to steal third base Saturday.
Red Sox
Orioles score 4 runs in 6th inning to pull away from Red Sox April 13, 2019 | 5:12 PM
Crossing the finish line of the 2017 B.A.A. Half Marathon.
Marathon
A Secret Service agent was paralyzed on the job. Now, he’s taking on the Boston Marathon. April 13, 2019 | 4:51 PM
A drone was flown over Fenway Park in the late innings of Thursday night’s ballgame.
Red Sox
Police seize drone flown by youth over Red Sox game April 13, 2019 | 4:14 PM
Gordon Hayward will be key for the Celtics in the playoffs.
Celtics
Celtics power rankings: The playoffs have arrived in Boston April 13, 2019 | 4:08 PM
Larry Cole, right, a Korean War veteran and former master sergeant in the U.S. Army, stands with Sgt. Howard Luckett, a veteran of the Army, Marines and Coast Guard Auxiliary. The two were named co-grand marshals for the 2018 Boston Marathon.
Marathon
Who is the oldest runner in the Boston Marathon? Meet Harwich's Larry Cole. April 13, 2019 | 3:20 PM
Chris Davis registered his first hit of the season.
MLB
Orioles' Chris Davis singles in 1st, ending record hitless streak at 54 April 13, 2019 | 3:02 PM
Jalen Mills Eagles
National
DC police: Eagles' Jalen Mills, Wizards' Devin Robinson arrested for fight April 13, 2019 | 2:34 PM
Gordon Hayward Celtics Pacers
Celtics
Here’s what to watch for as the first round of the NBA playoffs begin April 13, 2019 | 2:00 PM
Bucks Hawks Basketball
NBA
Bucks' Mike Budenholzer voted by NBA coaches as best this season April 13, 2019 | 1:50 PM
Tedy Bruschi
Marathon
'Three rings, three medals': Tedy Bruschi is running the 2019 Boston Marathon for a personal cause April 13, 2019 | 10:23 AM
Kyrie Irving
Celtics
Pacers, Celtics enter playoff matchup looking for redemption April 13, 2019 | 10:17 AM
Boston Celtics' Kyrie Irving during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers Friday, March 29, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
Celtics
What experts are saying about the Celtics' playoff chances April 13, 2019 | 8:58 AM
Patriots
Patriots sign one-year extension with Patrick Chung April 13, 2019 | 1:53 AM
Sarah Sellers
Marathon
Sarah Sellers might have the craziest schedule in running April 12, 2019 | 11:23 PM
Mitch Moreland hits a double during the first inning.
Red Sox
Red Sox top Baltimore 6-4 for second-straight win April 12, 2019 | 10:43 PM
Umass Amherst sophomore defenseman Cale Makar (16) celebrates a goal against Princeton sophomore goaltender Ryan Ferland (30) in the first period at the Mullins Center in Amherst, Massachusetts on November 24, 2018. UMass defeated Princeton 3-2 in overtime. Matthew Healey for The Boston Globe
College Sports
UMass defenseman Cale Makar wins Hobey Baker award April 12, 2019 | 9:11 PM
Ron Kramer
Marathon
There are about 117 vehicles that escort runners in the Boston Marathon. Meet the man who directs them all. April 12, 2019 | 7:26 PM
David Backes tries to avoid a check by Niklas Kronwall during the first period of a game in November.
Bruins
How David Backes used his Game 1 healthy scratch as a motivating tool April 12, 2019 | 7:11 PM
Participants in the Boston Marathon mobility impaired division cross the starting line.
Marathon
15 runners who will inspire you this Marathon Monday April 12, 2019 | 3:32 PM
Tom Brady Mike Vrabel
Patriots
Patriots and Titans will hold joint practices before preseason game in August April 12, 2019 | 2:29 PM
Tom Brady, Tim Tebow
Patriots
What Tim Tebow had to say about his time as Tom Brady's teammate in 2013 April 12, 2019 | 2:24 PM
Marathon
Hananiah Pierre-Louis is running Boston for BMC. Here's why. April 12, 2019 | 2:23 PM
Marathon
'10 years ago, my biggest fear was that I wouldn’t be able to walk or run' April 12, 2019 | 2:11 PM
Patriots Chiefs
Patriots
Chris Hogan signs as a free agent with Carolina April 12, 2019 | 1:47 PM
Terry Rozier Boson Celtics NBA
Celtics
Terry Rozier said establishing roles was a ‘year-long process’ for the Celtics April 12, 2019 | 1:09 PM
A drone was flown over Fenway Park in the late innings of Thursday night’s ballgame.
Red Sox
A drone flew over Fenway Park. Now authorities are investigating. April 12, 2019 | 12:15 PM