How Tom Brady reacted to Tiger Woods’s victory on his ‘only couch day of the year’

Tom Brady spent a rare off day glued to his television as Tiger Woods won the 2019 Masters.

Woods’s victory at Augusta National was his first major championship since the 2008 U.S. Open, his fifth green jacket, and 15th major overall. He wore his customary Sunday red en route to a 2-under-par 70.

Brady was following the action and used his new Twitter account to share his thoughts. He noted Saturday night that Sunday at the Masters is his “only couch day of the year.”

The Patriots quarterback tuned in early Sunday morning as Francesco Molinari, who took a two-stroke lead into the final day, started brightly. Brady wondered, “How do you catch Molinari when he doesn’t make a mistake?”

That golf analysis didn’t meet the six-time Super Bowl champ’s usual standards. Molinari found water on the 12th hole for a double bogey and finished tied for fifth.

After pointing out that the back nine would be fun to watch, Brady whipped out a Game of Thrones reference ahead of the HBO series’s season premiere.

“Chaos is a ladder,” Brady wrote.

The 41-year-old noted that Rickie Fowler was lurking as the Masters drew to a close, but Fowler could not “force a fumble” and finished in ninth place. That left Woods, who sank three birdies on the back nine to draw more praise from Brady.

“Clutch,” Brady wrote, with an attached tiger emoji.

Multiple Twitter users replied that a goat emoji would make more sense for the arguably two greatest players of all time in their respective sports. After Woods put the final touches on his 15th major title, Brady congratulated the 43-year-old and pondered a question that Patriots fans will love to hear: