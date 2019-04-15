Tom Brady will reportedly skip the Patriots’ offseason conditioning again

Brady skipped out on optional offseason workouts and practices in 2018, too.

Tom Brady Twitter
Tom Brady is not expected to attend the Patriots' offseason conditioning program this week, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. –The Associated Press
By
11:56 AM

On Monday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the Patriots do not expect Tom Brady to attend an offseason conditioning program this week.

Brady, along with Rob Gronkowski, skipped several Patriots offseason training sessions and workouts in 2018. Their limited presence fueled an assortment of rumors about the players’ relationships with Bill Belichick and the organization.

Rapoport also reported that Brady may gain some weight this offseason. According to Pro Football Reference, he currently weighs 225 pounds.

As Rapoport noted, Brady’s limited time training with the Patriots last offseason seemed to work out just fine. The 41-year-old quarterback threw for 4,355 yards and 29 touchdowns in 2018, amassing a 68.8 quarterback rating.

Advertisement

In the playoffs, Brady threw for 953 yards, two touchdowns, and earned an 85.8 quarterback rating on the way to a sixth Super Bowl victory.

TOPICS: Patriots Tom Brady
