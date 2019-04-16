Patriots sign wide receiver Demaryius Thomas

The Patriots have signed wide receiver Demaryius Thomas and re-signed defensive back Jonathan Jones, the team announced Tuesday evening.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports Thomas signed a one-year, $6 million deal. The 31-year-old was one of the several pass catchers the Patriots reportedly brought in for a workout this month, and was also reportedly one of the players the team was interested in trading for ahead of the trade deadline last October.

The #Patriots are giving former #Broncos and #Texans WR Demaryius Thomas a 1-year deal worth up $6M, source said. They discussed trading for him last year, signed him this year. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 16, 2019

During offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels’s brief tenure as Denver Broncos head coach, the Broncos selected Thomas 22nd overall in the 2010 NFL Draft. Thomas spent the first eight and a half seasons of his career in Denver, where he posted five straight seasons with 1,000-plus receiving yards. He was a part of the Super Bowl 50 championship squad.

After Week 8 last season, the Broncos traded Thomas to the Houston Texans in exchange for a fourth-round draft pick. Appearing in 15 games between the two teams, Thomas finished the year with 59 receptions for 677 yards and five touchdowns. He suffered a season-ending torn Achilles in Week 16.

In February, Thomas was arrested on charges of vehicular assault, reckless driving, and not having proof of insurance.

Jones has spent all three seasons of his NFL career with the Patriots, since signing with the team as an undrafted free agent out of Auburn. He played in all 16 regular-season games last season, recording three interceptions and seven pass deflections.