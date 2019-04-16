Here are the 2019 finalists for the Patriots Hall of Fame

The Patriots announced former players Rodney Harrison, Richard Seymour, and Mike Vrabel as the three finalists to join the team’s Hall of Fame in 2019 Tuesday.

Vrabel has been a finalist each of the last four years, Seymour the last three, and Harrison is a first-time finalist for the honor. In 2018, offensive tackle Matt Light was inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame over Vrabel and Seymour.

Fans may vote to decide which of the three is named to the Hall here. Voting ends on May 3.

Here are each player’s credentials:

Rodney Harrison

Harrison, a safety, played the final six years of his 15-season NFL career with the Patriots. He signed in free agency in 2003 after nine seasons with the San Diego Chargers. As a Patriot, he played 63 games over those six seasons, recording eight interceptions, seven forced fumbles, and 441 combined tackles.

Harrison won two Super Bowls with the Patriots in 2003 and 2004. His 4th-quarter interception of a Donovan McNabb throw in Super Bowl XXXIX with 13 seconds remaining clinched the Patriots’ third Super Bowl and capped a spectacular performance from Harrison. He recorded two total interceptions in that game, one sack, and led all Patriots in solo tackles (10) and combined tackles (12).

Richard Seymour

Seymour, a defensive end and tackle, played for the Patriots from 2001-08, playing a crucial role in each of the Patriots’ first three Super Bowl championships. He was originally drafted by the team sixth overall in the 2001 NFL Draft. Over 111 games played, Seymour recorded 39 sacks, three forced fumbles, four recoveries, and racked up 357 combined tackles. He was selected to the Pro Bowl five seasons in a row (2002-06) and was named a first-team All-Pro in three consecutive seasons (2003-05) as a Patriot.

Seymour was traded to the Oakland Raiders in 2009 and played the last four seasons of his career there.

Mike Vrabel

Vrabel, a linebacker, signed with the Patriots in 2001 as a free agent after four years with the Steelers, largely playing special teams. Vrabel blossomed into a reliable linebacker for the Patriots over the next eight seasons, recording 48 sacks, 11 interceptions, and 604 combined tackles as a Patriot. Vrabel played in all 16 games in each of his seasons with the Patriots except for 2003, when he played in 13 games. He was selected to the Pro Bowl and named a first-team All-Pro in 2007. He recorded 12.5 sacks that season, sixth-most in the NFL.

Vrabel was traded to the Chiefs alongside backup quarterback Matt Cassel in Feb. 2009.

In addition to inducting one of Harrison, Seymour, or Vrabel, offensive tackle Leon Gray, who played for the Patriots from 1973-78, was selected for induction by the Patriots’ 10-person Hall of Fame senior selection committee in April. The senior selection committee each year considers former Patriots who have been retired for 25 years or more for induction.