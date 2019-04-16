Here are the 2019 finalists for the Patriots Hall of Fame

Fans may vote to decide between Rodney Harrison, Richard Seymour, and Mike Vrabel until May 3.

Rodney Harrison Richard Seymour Patriots
Rodney Harrison was named a finalist for the Patriots Hall of Fame alongside Richard Seymour and Mike Vrabel. –Barry Chin / The Boston Globe
By
11:36 AM

The Patriots announced former players Rodney Harrison, Richard Seymour, and Mike Vrabel as the three finalists to join the team’s Hall of Fame in 2019 Tuesday.

Vrabel has been a finalist each of the last four years, Seymour the last three, and Harrison is a first-time finalist for the honor. In 2018, offensive tackle Matt Light was inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame over Vrabel and Seymour.

Fans may vote to decide which of the three is named to the Hall here. Voting ends on May 3.

Here are each player’s credentials:

Rodney Harrison

Harrison, a safety, played the final six years of his 15-season NFL career with the Patriots. He signed in free agency in 2003 after nine seasons with the San Diego Chargers. As a Patriot, he played 63 games over those six seasons, recording eight interceptions, seven forced fumbles, and 441 combined tackles.

Advertisement

Harrison won two Super Bowls with the Patriots in 2003 and 2004. His 4th-quarter interception of a Donovan McNabb throw in Super Bowl XXXIX with 13 seconds remaining clinched the Patriots’ third Super Bowl and capped a spectacular performance from Harrison. He recorded two total interceptions in that game, one sack, and led all Patriots in solo tackles (10) and combined tackles (12).

Richard Seymour

Seymour, a defensive end and tackle, played for the Patriots from 2001-08, playing a crucial role in each of the Patriots’ first three Super Bowl championships. He was originally drafted by the team sixth overall in the 2001 NFL Draft. Over 111 games played, Seymour recorded 39 sacks, three forced fumbles, four recoveries, and racked up 357 combined tackles. He was selected to the Pro Bowl five seasons in a row (2002-06) and was named a first-team All-Pro in three consecutive seasons (2003-05) as a Patriot.

Seymour was traded to the Oakland Raiders in 2009 and played the last four seasons of his career there.

Mike Vrabel

Vrabel, a linebacker, signed with the Patriots in 2001 as a free agent after four years with the Steelers, largely playing special teams. Vrabel blossomed into a reliable linebacker for the Patriots over the next eight seasons, recording 48 sacks, 11 interceptions, and 604 combined tackles as a Patriot. Vrabel played in all 16 games in each of his seasons with the Patriots except for 2003, when he played in 13 games. He was selected to the Pro Bowl and named a first-team All-Pro in 2007. He recorded 12.5 sacks that season, sixth-most in the NFL.

Advertisement

Vrabel was traded to the Chiefs alongside backup quarterback Matt Cassel in Feb. 2009.

In addition to inducting one of Harrison, Seymour, or Vrabel, offensive tackle Leon Gray, who played for the Patriots from 1973-78, was selected for induction by the Patriots’ 10-person Hall of Fame senior selection committee in April. The senior selection committee each year considers former Patriots who have been retired for 25 years or more for induction.

TOPICS: Patriots
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Patriots Fenway Park April 2019
Patriots
We’ll finally learn the Patriots’ full 2019 schedule on Wednesday night April 16, 2019 | 10:34 AM
Boston Marathon 2019 Men's Finish
Marathon
Where does this year's men's race rank among the Boston Marathon’s closest finishes? April 16, 2019 | 10:14 AM
Kevin Garnett Boston Celtics
Celtics
Kevin Garnett had very specific food rules during his time with the Celtics April 16, 2019 | 10:08 AM
ALDS Red Sox Yankees
Red Sox
Steve Pearce's toe remains the difference between the Red Sox and Yankees' playoff fates in 2018 April 16, 2019 | 9:01 AM
Boston Marathon Hand Cycle Racers
Marathon
This Army veteran has run the Boston Marathon via prosthetics, wheelchair, and now a handcycle April 16, 2019 | 8:47 AM
Chris Sale walks off the mound after the top of the fourth inning.
Red Sox
Chris Sale lost his fastball. Now the Red Sox could lose the AL East. April 16, 2019 | 8:20 AM
Capitals Hurricanes NHL Playoffs 2019
NHL
Watch: Alex Ovechkin injures Hurricanes' Svechnikov in fight April 16, 2019 | 7:51 AM
Mookie Betts Red Sox MLB
Red Sox
Mookie Betts: 'Basically, what I'm doing is unacceptable' April 16, 2019 | 7:42 AM
Russell Wilson Seattle Seahawks NFL
NFL
'Hey Seattle, we got a deal': Russell Wilson re-signs with Seahawks April 16, 2019 | 7:39 AM
Bruins Maple Leafs Game 3 NHL Playoffs
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' Game 3 loss to the Maple Leafs April 16, 2019 | 6:58 AM
Calgary Flames v Colorado Avalanche - Game Three
NHL
UMass sophomore Cale Makar scores playoff goal in NHL debut April 16, 2019 | 3:06 AM
DeMarcus Cousins
NBA
'It's significant': DeMarcus Cousins injures left quadriceps early in Game 2 April 16, 2019 | 2:49 AM
Lou Williams, Patrick Beverley
NBA
Warriors squander 31-point lead, Clippers tie series at 1-1 April 16, 2019 | 2:34 AM
Nets 76ers Basketball
NBA
Ben Simmons's triple-double leads 76ers to Game 2 win over Nets April 15, 2019 | 11:33 PM
Toronto's Auston Matthews celebrates his second-period goal.
Bruins
Bruins fall to Toronto 3-2; Leafs lead series 2-1 April 15, 2019 | 10:13 PM
Marathon
Chad Finn: This year’s Boston Marathon was a tale of two races April 15, 2019 | 8:30 PM
Zdeno Chara pulls Toronto's Nazem Kadri off teammate Jake DeBrusk after Kadri hit DeBrusk into the boards during the third period of Game 2.
Bruins
Nazem Kadri suspended for rest of series for hit on Jake DeBrusk April 15, 2019 | 8:17 PM
Tiger Woods
Golf
Trump says he will give Tiger Woods the Presidential Medal of Freedom April 15, 2019 | 8:12 PM
Marko Cheseto competes in the Skinny Raven Half Marathon in Anchorage, Alaska in August 2018.
Marathon
In 2011, Marko Cheseto lost his feet to frostbite. Today, he ran the Boston Marathon in less than three hours April 15, 2019 | 8:06 PM
Boston-04/15/2019 The Boston Marathon finish line- Close race at the finish...Mens winner Lawrence Cherono(left) races yards to the finish with2nd place winner Lelisa Desisa. Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(sports)
Marathon
10 must-see moments from the Boston Marathon April 15, 2019 | 6:26 PM
Zion Williamson
NBA
Zion Williamson entering NBA draft after 1 year at Duke April 15, 2019 | 6:04 PM
Tedy Bruschi 2019 Boston Marathon
Marathon
Tedy Bruschi said his Boston Marathon medals are 'right up there' with his Super Bowl rings April 15, 2019 | 5:50 PM
Desiree Linden 2019 Boston Marathon
Marathon
What defending champion Desiree Linden had to say after her 2019 Boston Marathon finish April 15, 2019 | 4:40 PM
Joan Benoit Samuelsson Marathon 2019
Marathon
Joan Benoit Samuelson made good on her 2019 Boston Marathon promise April 15, 2019 | 4:06 PM
Craig Kimbrel
MLB
Craig Kimbrel is still available. Should the Braves sign him now? April 15, 2019 | 3:52 PM
Scott Fauble
Marathon
'Holy bleep, I can’t believe I’m leading the bleeping Boston Marathon' April 15, 2019 | 3:35 PM
Tatyana McFadden after the 2019 Boston Marathon.
Marathon
After flipping over in her wheelchair, Tatyana McFadden rallied to finish 2nd April 15, 2019 | 3:27 PM
Jake DeBrusk Bruins NHL
Bruins
Jake DeBrusk is ready to embrace the villain role in Toronto for Game 3 April 15, 2019 | 3:19 PM
Toronto Maple Leafs right wing William Nylander (29) controls the puck ahead of Boston Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk (48) during the first period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series, Saturday, April 13, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
Bruins
Bruins-Leafs: William Nylander will step in at center for Game 3 against Bruins April 15, 2019 | 3:01 PM
NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson crosses the finish line.
Marathon
NASCAR’s Jimmie Johnson had a lofty goal in his first Boston Marathon. He nearly met it. April 15, 2019 | 2:56 PM