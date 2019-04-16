We’ll finally learn the Patriots’ full 2019 schedule on Wednesday night

Set your alarms and DVRs, and make sure your phone push notifications are turned on because at great last, the NFL is releasing the 2019 regular season schedule at 8 p.m. Wednesday, pitting its prime time programming against: Red Sox-Yankees (6:35 p.m.), Celtics-Pacers Game 2 (7 p.m.), Bruins-Maple Leafs Game 4 (7 p.m.).

But fear not committed, passionate, and informed Boston sports fan and Globe reader (hi, and thanks for reading). We here in the sports department will have you covered with a full analysis of the schedule and WHAT IT ALL MEANS because it must be broken down. Since Wednesday night is so packed, we’ll send you a Point After on Thursday morning with Nora Princiotti’s examination of the schedule, so if you want that straight to your inbox, sign up! That way you can read it on the train in the morning while you’re half asleep, in between our coverage of the Sox, Celtics, and Bruins.

ICYMI, here are the Patriots’ opponents, which we learned in December:

Home: Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Kansas City, Dallas, NY Giants, Buffalo, Miami, New York Jets.

Away: Baltimore, Cincinnati, Houston, Philadelphia, Washington, Buffalo, Miami, New York Jets.