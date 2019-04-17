Florida prosecutors say they intend to release video in Robert Kraft case, despite challenges

Florida prosecutors said Wednesday they would release police surveillance videos of New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and 24 other men allegedly paying for sex — through the cases of two women accused of owning and managing the alleged house of prostitution the men visited.

Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg’s office said in court papers it is obligated under Florida law to provide the video to the public and the media now and cannot wait for a judge to decide whether it should be kept under seal while Lei Wang is prosecuted as the alleged manager of the Orchids of Asia Spa in Jupiter, Fla.

Wang allegedly managed the spa, and Hua Zhang has been identified by authorities as the owner of the spa. Both women have pleaded not guilty to numerous charges, including maintaining a house of prostitution.