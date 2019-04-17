Patriots announce their schedule for the 2019 season

The Patriots revealed their schedule for the 2019 regular season.

New England will open their Super Bowl title defense against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sept. 8. The Sunday Night Football matchup will be one of five primetime games for the Patriots.

Bill Belichick and Co. then go on the road for the first of three straight AFC East contests. New England will play each divisional opponent twice — in addition to one game against each of the AFC North and NFC East teams, as well as the winners of the AFC West and AFC South.

That means the Cleveland Browns, complete with Baker Mayfield and Odell Beckham Jr., are coming to Gillette Stadium on Oct. 27. The schedule also features a rematch of last season’s AFC Championship Game, when the Patriots welcome Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs to Foxborough on Dec. 8.

The Patriots close out the regular season with home games against the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins.

Here’s the Patriots’ 2019 schedule:

Week 1: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Sept. 8 (8:20 p.m.)

Week 2: @ Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 15 (1 p.m.)

Week 3: vs. New York Jets, Sunday, Sept. 22 (1 p.m.)

Week 4: @ Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Sept. 29 (1 p.m.)

Week 5: @ Washington Redskins, Sunday, Oct. 6 (1 p.m.)

Week 6: vs. New York Giants, Thursday, Oct. 10 (8:20 p.m.)

Week 7: @ New York Jets, Monday, Oct. 21 (8:15 p.m.)

Week 8: vs. Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 27 (4:25 p.m.)

Week 9: @ Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Nov. 3 (8:20 p.m.)

Week 10: Bye

Week 11: @ Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Nov. 17 (4:25 p.m.)

Week 12: vs. Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Nov. 24 (4:25 p.m.)

Week 13: @ Houston Texans, Sunday, Dec. 1 (8:20 p.m.)

Week 14: vs. Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 8 (4:25 p.m.)

Week 15: @ Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 15 (1 p.m.)

Week 16: vs. Buffalo Bills, Dec. 21 or 22, TBD

Week 17: vs. Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 29, (1 p.m.)