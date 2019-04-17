Morning sports update: The Patriots shared audio of Tom Brady’s first interview after being drafted in 2000

Also: Bruins trivia, a breakthrough for top American men at the Boston Marathon, and a pair of highlight goals.

Tom Brady at Patriots rookie camp on April 28, 2000.
Tom Brady at Patriots rookie camp on April 28, 2000. –Globe Staff Photo/Pat Greenhouse
By
9:54 AM

The Red Sox were routed 8-0 on Tuesday night in their first clash with the Yankees in 2019.

Tonight, the Celtics and Bruins both begin playoff games at 7 p.m. The Bruins are in Toronto for Game 4 against the Maple Leafs, while the Celtics are at TD Garden to face the Pacers in Game 2.

Tom Brady’s first interview as a Patriots quarterback: Shortly after being drafted by the Patriots on April 16, 2000, Tom Brady spoke to reporters. Asked if he was disappointed to not go higher the draft (Brady was taken with the 199th pick, which fell in the sixth round), the future New England star was merely happy to have an “opportunity.”

The soundbite, tweeted out by the Patriots on Tuesday, is a fascinating look back at the beginning of what became one of the NFL’s least likely success stories.

Trivia: Can you name every Bruins player to have scored at least 50 goals in a season?

Hint: Their initials are: JB, PE, KH, RM, CN.

More on Boston.com:

American men achieved a small milestone in Boston looking ahead towards the Olympics: Some of the top U.S. men achieved a measure of success in the Boston Marathon, despite not winning. Both Scott Fauble and Jared Ward ran sub 2:10 marathons, a threshold not crossed by an American other than Galen Rupp since Meb Keflezighi did so winning in Boston in 2014 (he ran a 2:08:37). With one eye on the 2020 Olympics, it’s a step in the right direction. [The Boston Globe]

Mookie Betts’s thoughts on Blake Swihart:

Richard Seymour shouts out his fellow Patriots Hall of Fame finalists:

That was close:

Try to avoid running into Steven Adams:

On this day: In 1934, “New Fenway” was unveiled to open the Red Sox season. The ballpark – a renovated Fenway Park – welcomed a record crowd of more than 30,000 fans. Multiple fires damaged the home of the Red Sox (in 1926 and in early 1934), but the 1912 ballpark received strong investment and was largely rebuilt. One new addition was a concrete and tin wall in left field that (when advertising was removed in 1947) became the Green Monster.

Daily highlight: Lionel Messi opened the scoring for Barcelona in a 3-0 Champions League quarterfinal win over Manchester United on Tuesday. The nutmeg of United midfielder Fred was followed by a perfectly curled finish.

And Shea Theodore’s goal for the Golden Knights helped Vegas defeat San Jose 5-0.

Trivia answer: Johnny Bucyk, Phil Esposito, Ken Hodge, Rick Middleton, Cam Neely.

