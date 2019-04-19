Tom Brady praised the ‘trust, love, and dedication’ of his parents on their anniversary

Tom Brady wished his parents, Tom Brady Sr. and Galynn Johnson Brady, a happy 50th wedding anniversary Friday.

The Patriots quarterback posted two photos of his parents and a congratulatory message on Instagram and Facebook. One black-and-white photo shows his parents on their wedding day. Another shot shows the couple on the turf at Mercedez-Benz Field during the week surrounding Super Bowl LIII in February.

“50 years ago today, my mom and dad were married and began the journey to start their own family,” Brady wrote. “The strength of their marriage has always been an inspiration and the best example to me and my sisters of what true love, respect, and commitment mean.

Advertisement

“Life always has its ups and downs and their togetherness in good and bad taught us teamwork. Their trust, love, and dedication as parents taught us how to become the parents we are today. They have always put our family first and instilled in us the values they were taught from their parents, which we now carry on and teach our own kids. They have always encouraged us to attain milestones and we’re honored to celebrate this one they’ve achieved. We love you so much, mom and dad. Happy anniversary!!!”

Brady’s parents were present for the Patriots’ latest Super Bowl victory against the Rams on Feb. 4. Brady Sr. appeared on CBS’ postgame show after the celebration to express gratitude to be able to watch his son succeed again and again.