Chris Hogan thanks Patriots fans and organization: ‘It was an incredible 3 years’

Chris Hogan took to Instagram on Saturday to thank the Patriots and their fans for making his time in New England so special.

The wide receiver Hogan, who recently signed with the Carolina Panthers, said it was an “incredible three years” with the Patriots. He added that he’s been blown away by how much support his family has gotten from teammates and fans as he’s changed teams, pointing out that he made friendships he’ll cherish for the rest of his life.

“I enjoyed every second that I spent in Boston, playing working, daily grind of the season, they were all unforgettable seasons,” Hogan wrote. “3 years and 3 Super Bowl appearances is something you only dream of as a player.”

Hogan, who started his career in Buffalo, racked up 12 touchdowns and 1,651 yards with the Patriots. He also posted four touchdowns in nine playoff games, including two against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Championship Game in 2017 and one in the Super Bowl vs. the Philadelphia Eagles in 2018.

The bulk of the post focused on his time in New England, but he also addressed his future, noting that he’s “beyond excited” for the next chapter. Finally, he pointed out his appreciation for those who have been there throughout his journey.

“A big thank you to my family for always supporting my dream,” he wrote.