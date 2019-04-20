Why Bill Belichick is the ‘most boring interview in the country,’ according to Doug Flutie

"Bill is not going to give you one thing."

Bill Belichick
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick speaks to the media during the annual coaches breakfast in March. –AP Photo/Matt York
By
12:52 PM

The worst mistake Doug Flutie ever made as a Patriot came in the seconds before kickoff against the Oakland Raiders in 2005.

Flutie, then Tom Brady’s backup quarterback, jogged up the ramp, past the Raiders bench, and across the field to the New England sideline. There, he realized the piece of paper he had been holding in his helmet was nowhere to be found. The paper listed the starter plays the Patriots offense was about to use to begin the game.

As the teams lined up for kickoff, Flutie sprinted across the field. He scurried around the Raiders bench until he found the list, then ran back once more to the comforts of the Patriots side.

Advertisement

“Everything Bill Belichick is about — with opposing teams, with loose lips and information — and here I am practically giving the Raiders our first 10 plays,” Flutie recently recalled on The Rich Eisen Show.

The Natick native and former Boston College star shared the anecdote after describing Belichick’s code of silence. Flutie noted he was amazed by how much information the Patriots head coach would take in early in the week as he prepared his game plan. Belichick had staff members poring over articles in search of quotes from the opposing locker room.

“The amount of information you can pick up from all the interviews the other players are doing, the things they say about a game plan,” Flutie said. “They don’t mean to be telling it, but there is a lot of information that’s given away.”

Belichick, of course, gives away no such secrets.

“That’s why Bill Belichick is the most boring interview in the country. Bill is not going to give you one thing. He’s going to get on top of his guys not to say a word. Be generic, be bland, don’t give away information — because there’s a ton of information to be given away.

Advertisement

“It amazed me — in their scouting reports and in their game plans — how detailed they could be and how right on they could be because of information that came out of a press conference.”

Flutie ended his 21-year professional football career as a member of the Patriots in 2005. His final play, at age 43, was a successfully executed drop kick, the NFL’s first since 1941. Flutie also offered an insight into what makes Tom Brady, a player he used to share a quarterbacks room with, so great.

Aside from the tireless work ethic and elite football intelligence, Flutie said that Brady had a knack for making everyone on the team feel important. He recalled Brady giving him credit for a word of advice that the starter had turned into a touchdown during a two-minute drill at the end of a game.

Buy Tickets

“He came straight off the field to me and said, ‘That’s yours,'” Flutie said. “Which is total B.S., because Tom knew — he’s done that 100 times before I got there — and knew. He would acknowledge any contribution by anyone on the team. It was pretty impressive.”

TOPICS: Patriots Bill Belichick
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Boston Celtics' Kyrie Irving reacts during the second half of Game 3 of the team's NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Indiana Pacers, Friday, April 19, 2019, in Indianapolis. Boston won 104-96. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Celtics
Sunday's matinee contest gives Celtics opportunity to be first to advance April 20, 2019 | 11:15 AM
Noah Fant
Patriots
NFL draft expert Daniel Jeremiah broke down the potential TE and QB picks for the Patriots April 20, 2019 | 10:50 AM
Tuukka Rask Bruins
Bruins
What Tuukka Rask and Bruce Cassidy had to say about the goaltender interference non-call in Game 5 April 20, 2019 | 8:52 AM
Michael Chavis Red Sox
Red Sox
3 things to know about newly promoted Red Sox infielder Michael Chavis April 20, 2019 | 7:56 AM
Zach Hyman appears to interfere with Tuukka Rask prior to Auston Matthews' third period tally.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' Game 5 loss to the Maple Leafs April 20, 2019 | 7:42 AM
Cale Makar
NHL
Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche advance to 2nd round April 20, 2019 | 3:08 AM
Jaylen Brown
Celtics
'It’s not just Irving that they have that’s making plays' April 20, 2019 | 1:04 AM
Kyrie Irving
Celtics
The Celtics beat the Pacers 104-96 to take 3-0 series lead April 19, 2019 | 11:13 PM
Mookie Betts
Red Sox
Mookie Betts and Mitch Moreland hit back-to-back homers, Red Sox beat Rays 6-4 April 19, 2019 | 10:27 PM
Auston Matthews, David Pastrnak
Bruins
Auston Matthews and Kasperi Kapanen score late as the Maple Leafs edge the Bruins 2-1 April 19, 2019 | 10:13 PM
Bruins
Bruins
Marc Savard fired up the TD Garden crowd with a Bruins flag before Game 5 April 19, 2019 | 9:17 PM
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
MLB
Blue Jays super prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr. feels ready for majors April 19, 2019 | 8:27 PM
danny amendola olivia culpo
NFL
Danny Amendola posted, then deleted, a postmortem on his relationship with Olivia Culpo April 19, 2019 | 8:12 PM
Blake Swihart, Red Sox
Red Sox
Blake Swihart traded to Arizona for minor leaguer April 19, 2019 | 7:54 PM
Red Sox Dave Donbrowski
Red Sox
The Red Sox went all-in last season and won big. It's costing them this year. April 19, 2019 | 7:47 PM
Kyrie Irving drives to the basket during the first quarter of Game 2.
Celtics
The return of Playoff Kyrie, and other thoughts on the Celtics April 19, 2019 | 5:26 PM
Brad Stevens Gordon Hayward
Celtics
Celtics notebook: Return to Indiana no biggie for Brad Stevens and Gordon Hayward April 19, 2019 | 2:00 PM
Toronto Canada 4/17/19 Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) celebrates his second goal of the game with teammates against the Toronto Maple Leafs during scond period action of the NHL Playoff game at Scotiabank Arena. (photo by Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff) topic: reporter:
Media
Chad Finn: What were Boston sports fans watching on a crazy Wednesday night? April 19, 2019 | 1:59 PM
Michael Chavis Red Sox MLB
Red Sox
The Red Sox called up top prospect Michael Chavis April 19, 2019 | 1:08 PM
Tom Brady Parents Wedding
Patriots
Tom Brady wished his parents a happy 50th wedding anniversary April 19, 2019 | 12:48 PM
Ben Simmons Philadelphia 76ers NBA
NBA
Ben Simmons took control in 76ers-Nets Game 3 April 19, 2019 | 10:57 AM
Red Sox World Series 2013
Sports News
Every championship the Bruins, Celtics, Patriots, and Red Sox have won April 19, 2019 | 10:48 AM
Danny Ainge
Celtics
Here's an update on the Celtics' list of draft picks April 19, 2019 | 10:33 AM
Harvard Adam Fox NCAA Hockey
College Sports
Harvard’s Adam Fox is still mulling his options April 19, 2019 | 7:51 AM
David Price Tiger Woods
Red Sox
Red Sox' David Price says he'll skip White House visit because it's 'baseball season' April 19, 2019 | 7:41 AM
Yandy Diaz, Rays
Red Sox
With alarming amount on the line, Red Sox face Rays team excelling at all April 19, 2019 | 6:54 AM
Kate Smith
MLB
Yankees stop using singer's recording of 'God Bless America' while investigating racism April 18, 2019 | 9:23 PM
Dustin Pedroia
Red Sox
Red Sox place Dustin Pedroia on injured list with knee irritation April 18, 2019 | 8:51 PM
Matt Barnes Red Sox closer 2019
Red Sox
Who is the Red Sox closer? Piecing together Alex Cora's strategy so far in 2019. April 18, 2019 | 3:45 PM
Tom Brady Bill Belichick Patriots NFL
Patriots
What experts are saying about the Patriots' 2019 schedule April 18, 2019 | 2:31 PM