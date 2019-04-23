Josh Gordon signs tender to play for Patriots in 2019

If Gordon is reinstated for the 2019 season, he will earn a base salary of $2.025 million.

Josh Gordon Patriots
Josh Gordon warms up before a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018. –Don Wright/Associated Press
By
April 23, 2019

Wide receiver Josh Gordon signed his restricted free agent tender with the Patriots on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old Gordon is serving an indefinite NFL suspension, but if he is reinstated for the 2019 season, he will earn a base salary of $2.025 million — approximately $119,000 for every game he is on the 53-man roster.

According to the Globe’s Ben Volin, the RFA tender is a nice pay bump for Gordon, who made $700,000 between the Patriots and Browns last year.

The Patriots acquired Gordon in a trade with the Browns after Week 2, giving up a fifth-round pick in this weekend’s draft.

However, Gordon was suspended Dec. 20 for violating the terms of his reinstatement under the league’s substance abuse policy, and he missed the final two games of the regular season and the entire Super Bowl run.

Advertisement

Gordon played in 11 games, making 40 catches for 720 yards and three touchdowns.

Gordon missed two full seasons while being suspended and appeared in 11 games for the Browns from 2014 to 2018. He was conditionally reinstated by the NFL in November 2017 and appeared in five games.

Last summer, Gordon missed the Browns’ training camp and the preseason while he received help to deal with undisclosed health issues.

