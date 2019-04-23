Rob Gronkowski is embracing nature, mountain biking, and his spiritual side in retirement

Rob Gronkowski is going au naturel in retirement.

His newest Instagram post depicts his visit to the woods for a mountain biking trip in the great outdoors.

The recently retired Patriots tight end, clad in a vibrant red and blue biking helmet with red gloves to match, posted a sequence of photos Tuesday on Instagram.

“Nature, plants, veggies 🌶 🥬, bike rides till you’re lost🚵‍♀️ , meditation🧘‍♂️,” Gronkowski wrote. “All healing energies, bringing life and rejuvenation back to me. Take one day at a time, restore the balance, don’t let anything stand in the way. Take new paths that never been taken before. I know there are many more things out there in this nature world 🌎 that help heal you, so feel free to share in the comments!”

The peaceful, meditative message is a far cry from the hard-working, hard-partying lifestyle Patriots fans became accustomed to during Gronkowski’s nine-year pro career.

In the comments section of Gronkowski’s post, girlfriend Camille Kostek offered him praise: “That’s my boy 👏 we are nothing without health or this earth we walk on 🌎 good energy only ❤️.”

“I’ve never heard you speak like this,” wrote WWE wrestler Dean “Mojo Rawley” Muhtadi, whom Gronkowski assisted at WrestleMania two years ago. “Retirement is weird.”

Former Patriots linebacker Rob Ninkovich had a simple request for his old teammate:

“Can we rides bikes soon?”