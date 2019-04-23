Rob Gronkowski is embracing nature, mountain biking, and his spiritual side in retirement

His newest Instagram post depicts his visit to the woods for a mountain biking trip in the great outdoors.

Rob Gronkowski Camille Kostek
Rob Gronkowski attended the Make-A-Wish Gala held at the Intercontinental Boston with girlfriend Camille Kostek earlier this month. –Aram Boghosian for The Boston Globe
By
April 23, 2019

Rob Gronkowski is going au naturel in retirement.

His newest Instagram post depicts his visit to the woods for a mountain biking trip in the great outdoors.

The recently retired Patriots tight end, clad in a vibrant red and blue biking helmet with red gloves to match, posted a sequence of photos Tuesday on Instagram.

“Nature, plants, veggies 🌶 🥬, bike rides till you’re lost🚵‍♀️ , meditation🧘‍♂️,” Gronkowski wrote. “All healing energies, bringing life and rejuvenation back to me. Take one day at a time, restore the balance, don’t let anything stand in the way. Take new paths that never been taken before. I know there are many more things out there in this nature world 🌎 that help heal you, so feel free to share in the comments!”

Advertisement

The peaceful, meditative message is a far cry from the hard-working, hard-partying lifestyle Patriots fans became accustomed to during Gronkowski’s nine-year pro career.

In the comments section of Gronkowski’s post, girlfriend Camille Kostek offered him praise: “That’s my boy 👏 we are nothing without health or this earth we walk on 🌎 good energy only ❤️.”

“I’ve never heard you speak like this,” wrote WWE wrestler Dean “Mojo Rawley” Muhtadi, whom Gronkowski assisted at WrestleMania two years ago. “Retirement is weird.”

Former Patriots linebacker Rob Ninkovich had a simple request for his old teammate:

“Can we rides bikes soon?”

TOPICS: Patriots Rob Gronkowski
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Chris Sale, Red Sox, Tigers
Red Sox
Chris Sale still lacking as Red Sox drop doubleheader opener April 23, 2019 | 4:47 PM
Patrice Bergeron celebrates his game-winning overtime goal with Brad Marchand as fans go crazy behind him.
Sports Q
Chad Finn: Who will score the winning goal in Game 7 of Bruins-Leafs? April 23, 2019 | 3:47 PM
Liverpool Mohamed Salah Premier League
Soccer
Liverpool will play a soccer match at Fenway Park in July April 23, 2019 | 2:51 PM
Matt Grzelcyk Bruins NHL
Bruins
Matt Grzelcyk pokes fun at his father over TD Garden ice conditions April 23, 2019 | 2:32 PM
Patrice Bergeron #37, Tyler Seguin #19, and Brad Marchand in 2013 Game 7 comeback vs. Maple Leafs
Bruins
What happened the last two times the Bruins and Maple Leafs played Game 7 April 23, 2019 | 2:21 PM
Nathan Eovaldi Red Sox MLB
Red Sox
Nathan Eovaldi will miss 6 weeks after elbow surgery April 23, 2019 | 1:42 PM
Odell Beckham Jr Cleveland Browns
NFL
Odell Beckham Jr. rips Giants in a Twitter rant that was 'almost a therapy session' April 23, 2019 | 1:03 PM
Kyrie Irving Bucks fans
Celtics
What Milwaukee Bucks fans chanted about the Celtics before playoff matchup was set April 23, 2019 | 10:16 AM
Luke Walton NBA Basketball
NBA
Newly hired Kings coach Luke Walton sued for sexual assault April 23, 2019 | 8:12 AM
Chris Sale Red Sox MLB
Red Sox
Here are the pitching matchups for the Tigers-Red Sox series April 23, 2019 | 7:51 AM
David Pastrnak Tuukka Rask Boston Bruins
NHL
'Everything's on the line': Bruins-Leafs, Sharks-Knights go to Game 7 April 23, 2019 | 7:43 AM
Milwaukee Bucks Detroit Pistons NBA Playoffs
NBA
Bucks advance to second round for the first time since 2001 to face the Celtics April 23, 2019 | 7:31 AM
Celtics Bucks Basketball
Celtics
Chad Finn: Next series should tell us who the Celtics are April 23, 2019 | 5:00 AM
This Sept. 16, 2018, file photo shows former Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning.
Media
Peyton Manning reportedly turns down 'Monday Night Football' opportunity April 22, 2019 | 10:01 PM
Nathan Eovaldi.
Red Sox
Nathan Eovaldi to have elbow surgery April 22, 2019 | 9:08 PM
Patrice Bergeron and the Bruins look to put a few more pucks past Maple Leafs goalie Frederik Andersen in Game 7.
Bruins
What the Bruins are saying about their Game 7 matchup with Toronto April 22, 2019 | 5:56 PM
Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel.
Sports Q
Chad Finn: Which finalist should be elected to the Patriots Hall of Fame? April 22, 2019 | 4:18 PM
BOSTON, MA - OCTOBER 23: A general view as rain falls prior to Game One of the 2018 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on October 23, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
Red Sox
Red Sox, Tigers rained out, to play doubleheader Tuesday April 22, 2019 | 3:20 PM
Dwayne Haskins Tom Brady comparison
NFL
An NFL draft prospect described how he's similar to Tom Brady April 22, 2019 | 3:15 PM
Kyler Murray Oklahoma NFL Draft
NFL
2019 NFL draft: The top positional needs for all 32 teams April 22, 2019 | 2:43 PM
Elijah Holyfield Georga NCAA Football
NFL
Evander Holyfield's son, Elijah, is a question mark at the NFL Draft April 22, 2019 | 2:24 PM
Gary Tanguay NBC Sports Boston
Media
Gary Tanguay announces he is battling non-Hodgkin's lymphoma April 22, 2019 | 11:57 AM
A fan's head obstructed NBC Sports' broadcast of Game 6 between the Bruins and Maple Leafs during the third period Sunday.
Media
NBC Sports says camera problem led to fan obscuring view during Bruins-Leafs game April 22, 2019 | 10:55 AM
Brad Marchand TD Garden ice
Bruins
Brad Marchand described the ice at TD Garden as 'terrible' April 22, 2019 | 10:38 AM
Scores of runners chase riches every day in Kenya's highlands.
World
In Kenya, running can be a road to ruin April 22, 2019 | 10:00 AM
Marathon
3 Chinese runners accused of cheating in Boston Marathon April 22, 2019 | 8:50 AM
Kyler Murray 2019 NFL Draft
NFL
A new rite of passage for NFL draft hopefuls: Scrubbing your social media history April 22, 2019 | 8:11 AM
Kyrie Irving
Celtics
The Celtics' true playoff test lies ahead after a first-round sweep April 22, 2019 | 7:43 AM
James Dolan New York Knicks
NBA
Knicks owner James Dolan remains the biggest question mark in quest for Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving April 22, 2019 | 7:37 AM
Christian Vázquez Red Sox MLB
Red Sox
As Blake Swihart moves on, Christian Vazquez reminds us why he caught on April 22, 2019 | 7:37 AM