Ahead of 2019 NFL Draft, Julian Edelman jokingly recruits Zion Williamson

Wide receiver Julian Edelman has one idea for how the Patriots can fill the void left by newly retired tight end Rob Gronkowski.

Ahead of the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, which begins Thursday at 8 p.m., Edelman playfully pitched Duke college basketball standout Zion Williamson on joining the Super Bowl champions in New England.

“Hey [Zion],” he tweeted Wednesday afternoon, with a photoshopped image of Williamson alongside owner Robert Kraft and club president Jonathan Kraft. “We’ve got an opening at TE for ya bud. Just sayin.”

Hey @ZionW32 we’ve got an opening at TE for ya bud. Just sayin. pic.twitter.com/hSI9vRKTDS — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) April 24, 2019

Without Gronkowski, the Patriots’ depth chart at tight end consists of relatively unfamiliar faces: Austin Seferian Jenkins, Jacob Hollister, Stephen Anderson, Matt LaCosse, and Ryan Izzo. Hollister, who signed with the team as an undrafted free agent in 2017, is the longest tenured of the bunch.

At 6-foot-7 and 284 pounds, Williamson undoubtedly has the build to play the position. His athleticism was continually on display during his freshman year as at Duke, where averaged 22.6 points and 8.9 rebounds per game.

Sadly for Edelman, however, Williamson declared for the 2019 NBA Draft earlier in April and is projected to be the No. 1 pick.

Edelman isn’t the only one with thoughts on potential converts. Quarterback Tom Brady also weighed in on the matter Tuesday night during Game 7 between the Bruins and the Toronto Maple Leafs, suggesting veteran defenseman — and fellow member of the 40-plus club — Zdeno Chara could be fit for the job.

“I think Zdeno could play a little tight end…” he tweeted.