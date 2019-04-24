Here’s how Tom Brady compares to other No. 199 picks throughout history

In 2018, the Tennessee Titans selected Washington State quarterback Luke Falk with the No. 199 pick in the NFL Draft. The decision didn’t quite work out — Falk was waived after the preseason — but it was grounded in sound precedent. After all, the three other quarterbacks taken at No. 199 since 1990 have combined for 71,701 passing yards and 520 touchdowns.

Pay no mind to the fact that 70,514 of those passing yards and 517 of those touchdowns belong to one Thomas Brady.

The New England Patriots struck silver six times over after nabbing Brady in 2000. Bill Belichick obviously has no lingering regrets from passing over wide receiver Sherrod Gideon (No. 200), but how have the other players chosen in Brady’s draft slot fared?

Hint: Not very well.

The batch includes a few starters, one jump-off-the-page name — unfortunately for the Chicago Bears it’s not that running back named Adrian Peterson — and even a Super Bowl champion. However, the vast majority of the No. 199ers were practice squad washouts or single-digit stat contributors.

Here’s a look at some of the other No. 199 picks throughout NFL Draft history:

2019: Indianapolis Colts

2018: Luke Falk, QB, Tennessee Titans (Waived by the Titans after four preseason games, claimed by Dolphins and put on injured reserve with a wrist injury)

2017: Chase Roullier, C, Washington Redskins (23 starts in two seasons)

2016: Cody Core, WR, Cincinnati Bengals (Seven starts in three seasons, 360 yards and one TD)

2015: Leterrius Walton, DT, Pittsburgh Steelers (Four starts in four seasons, two sacks)

2014: Garrett Scott, OL, Seattle Seahawks (N/A)

2013: Theo Riddick, RB, Detroit Lions (19 starts in six seasons, 1,023 yards and five TDs)

2012: Jason Slowey, OL, San Francisco 49ers (N/A)

2011: Jerrell Powe, DT, Kansas City Chiefs (Four starts in four seasons, one sack)

2010: Joe Webb, QB and WR, Minnesota Vikings (102 appearances, 888 passing yards, three TDs)

2009: Stryker Sulak, DE, Oakland Raiders (N/A)

2008: Robert Henderson, DE, New York Giants (N/A)

2007: Drew Mormino, C, Miami Dolphins (N/A)

2006: Charlie Johnson, OT, Indianapolis Colts (115 starts in nine seasons, won 2006 Super Bowl)

2005: Khari Long, DE, Kansas City Chiefs (One appearance)

2004: Clarence Moore, WR, Baltimore Ravens (Eight starts in three seasons)

2003: Willie Ponder, WR, New York Giants (38 appearances, 3,064 yards and two TDs on kick returns)

2002: Adrian Peterson, RB, Chicago Bears (Six starts in eight seasons, 1,283 yards and eight TDs)

2001: Adam Haayer, OT, Tennessee Titans (Five starts in three seasons)

2000: Tom Brady

1999: Antico Dalton, LB, Minnesota Vikings (NFL stats: Five appearances, one fumble recovery)

1998: Victor Allotey, G, Atlanta Falcons (Six seasons, zero appearances)

1997: Rod Manuel, DE, Pittsburgh Steelers (Three appearances, one tackle)

1996: Phillip Riley, WR, Philadelphia Eagles (One appearance)

1995: Barron Miles, DB, Pittsburgh Steelers (Suffered knee injury in preseason game his rookie year, finished his 12-year Canadian Football League career tied for second all-time in career INTs)

1994: Steve Matthews, QB, Kansas City Chiefs (One start in two years, zero TDs)

1993: Chad Brown, DE, Phoenix Cardinals (Six starts in three seasons, four forced fumbles)

1992: Roosevelt Nix, DE, Cincinnati Bengals (18 NFL appearances over three seasons, one sack)

1991: Randy Austin, Atlanta Falcons (N/A)

1990: Mickey Washington, DB, Phoenix Cardinals (Started 60 NFL games, 10 INT in eight-year career)