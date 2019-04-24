Here’s a list of current Patriots drafted by the team

The 2019 NFL Draft starts Thursday, April 25, at 8 p.m. for the 32 first-round selections. The Patriots currently own 12 picks in the draft, including the 32nd overall and final first-round pick.

With the draft finally upon us, here is a list of the 27 players currently on the Patriots’ roster the team originally acquired through the NFL draft, sorted by position and what year they were drafted.

Offense

Quarterback

Tom Brady – 6th round, 199th overall, 2000

Danny Etling – 7th round, 219th overall, 2018

Running back

James White – 4th round, 130th overall, 2014

Sony Michel – 1st round, 31st overall, 2018

Wide receiver

Matthew Slater – 5th round, 153rd overall, 2008

Julian Edelman – 7th round, 232nd overall, 2009

Braxton Berrios – 6th round, 210th overall, 2018

Tight end

Ryan Izzo – 7th round, 250th overall, 2018

Center

None of the Patriots’ centers were drafted by the team.

Guard

Shaq Mason – 4th round, 131st overall, 2015

Joe Thuney – 3rd round, 78th overall, 2016

Ted Karras – 6th round, 221st overall, 2016

Tackle

Marcus Cannon – 5th round, 138th overall, 2011

Isaiah Wynn – 1st round, 23rd overall, 2018

Defense

Defensive end

Derek Rivers – 3rd round, 83rd overall, 2017

Deatrich Wise Jr. – 4th round, 131st overall, 2017

Defensive tackle

None of the Patriots’ defensive tackles were drafted by the team.

Linebacker

Dont’a Hightower – 1st round, 25th overall, 2012

Elandon Roberts – 6th round, 214th overall, 2016

Ja’Whaun Bentley – 5th round, 143rd overall, 2018

Christian Sam – 6th round, 178th overall, 2018

Cornerback

Duke Dawson – 2nd round, 56th overall, 2018

Keion Crossen – 7th round, 243rd overall, 2018

Safety

Patrick Chung – 2nd round, 34th overall, 2009

Devin McCourty – 1st round, 27th overall, 2010

Nate Ebner – 6th round, 197th overall, 2012

Duron Harmon – 3rd round, 91st overall, 2013

Special teams

Kicker

Stephen Gostkowski – 4th round, 118th overall, 2006

Punter

The Patriots’ punter, Ryan Allen, was not drafted by the team.

Long snapper

Joe Cardona – 5th round, 166th overall, 2015