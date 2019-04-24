Here’s a list of current Patriots drafted by the team
Tom Brady, Matthew Slater, Julian Edelman, and Patrick Chung are four of the longest-serving Patriots who were added via the draft.
The 2019 NFL Draft starts Thursday, April 25, at 8 p.m. for the 32 first-round selections. The Patriots currently own 12 picks in the draft, including the 32nd overall and final first-round pick.
With the draft finally upon us, here is a list of the 27 players currently on the Patriots’ roster the team originally acquired through the NFL draft, sorted by position and what year they were drafted.
Offense
Quarterback
Tom Brady – 6th round, 199th overall, 2000
Danny Etling – 7th round, 219th overall, 2018
Running back
James White – 4th round, 130th overall, 2014
Sony Michel – 1st round, 31st overall, 2018
Wide receiver
Matthew Slater – 5th round, 153rd overall, 2008
Julian Edelman – 7th round, 232nd overall, 2009
Braxton Berrios – 6th round, 210th overall, 2018
Tight end
Ryan Izzo – 7th round, 250th overall, 2018
Center
None of the Patriots’ centers were drafted by the team.
Guard
Shaq Mason – 4th round, 131st overall, 2015
Joe Thuney – 3rd round, 78th overall, 2016
Ted Karras – 6th round, 221st overall, 2016
Tackle
Marcus Cannon – 5th round, 138th overall, 2011
Isaiah Wynn – 1st round, 23rd overall, 2018
Defense
Defensive end
Derek Rivers – 3rd round, 83rd overall, 2017
Deatrich Wise Jr. – 4th round, 131st overall, 2017
Defensive tackle
None of the Patriots’ defensive tackles were drafted by the team.
Linebacker
Dont’a Hightower – 1st round, 25th overall, 2012
Elandon Roberts – 6th round, 214th overall, 2016
Ja’Whaun Bentley – 5th round, 143rd overall, 2018
Christian Sam – 6th round, 178th overall, 2018
Cornerback
Duke Dawson – 2nd round, 56th overall, 2018
Keion Crossen – 7th round, 243rd overall, 2018
Safety
Patrick Chung – 2nd round, 34th overall, 2009
Devin McCourty – 1st round, 27th overall, 2010
Nate Ebner – 6th round, 197th overall, 2012
Duron Harmon – 3rd round, 91st overall, 2013
Special teams
Kicker
Stephen Gostkowski – 4th round, 118th overall, 2006
Punter
The Patriots’ punter, Ryan Allen, was not drafted by the team.
Long snapper
Joe Cardona – 5th round, 166th overall, 2015