Here’s a list of current Patriots drafted by the team

Tom Brady, Matthew Slater, Julian Edelman, and Patrick Chung are four of the longest-serving Patriots who were added via the draft.

Dont'a Hightower Patriots NFL Draft
Linebacker Dont'a Hightower was selected by the Patriots in 2012 NFL Draft's first round. –Getty Images
By
11:20 AM

The 2019 NFL Draft starts Thursday, April 25, at 8 p.m. for the 32 first-round selections. The Patriots currently own 12 picks in the draft, including the 32nd overall and final first-round pick.

With the draft finally upon us, here is a list of the 27 players currently on the Patriots’ roster the team originally acquired through the NFL draft, sorted by position and what year they were drafted.

Offense

Quarterback

Tom Brady – 6th round, 199th overall, 2000

Danny Etling – 7th round, 219th overall, 2018

Running back

James White – 4th round, 130th overall, 2014

Sony Michel – 1st round, 31st overall, 2018

Wide receiver

Matthew Slater – 5th round, 153rd overall, 2008

Julian Edelman – 7th round, 232nd overall, 2009

Advertisement

Braxton Berrios – 6th round, 210th overall, 2018

Tight end

Ryan Izzo – 7th round, 250th overall, 2018

Center

None of the Patriots’ centers were drafted by the team.

Guard

Shaq Mason – 4th round, 131st overall, 2015

Joe Thuney – 3rd round, 78th overall, 2016

Ted Karras – 6th round, 221st overall, 2016

Tackle

Marcus Cannon – 5th round, 138th overall, 2011

Isaiah Wynn – 1st round, 23rd overall, 2018

Defense

Defensive end

Derek Rivers – 3rd round, 83rd overall, 2017

Deatrich Wise Jr. – 4th round, 131st overall, 2017

Defensive tackle

None of the Patriots’ defensive tackles were drafted by the team.

Linebacker 

Dont’a Hightower – 1st round, 25th overall, 2012

Elandon Roberts – 6th round, 214th overall, 2016

Ja’Whaun Bentley – 5th round, 143rd overall, 2018

Christian Sam – 6th round, 178th overall, 2018

Cornerback

Duke Dawson – 2nd round, 56th overall, 2018

Keion Crossen – 7th round, 243rd overall, 2018

Safety

Patrick Chung – 2nd round, 34th overall, 2009

Devin McCourty – 1st round, 27th overall, 2010

Nate Ebner – 6th round, 197th overall, 2012

Duron Harmon – 3rd round, 91st overall, 2013

Special teams

Kicker

Stephen Gostkowski – 4th round, 118th overall, 2006

Punter

The Patriots’ punter, Ryan Allen, was not drafted by the team.

Long snapper

Joe Cardona – 5th round, 166th overall, 2015

TOPICS: Patriots NFL Draft
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Danny AInge
Celtics
What David Griffin had to say about negotiating with Danny Ainge over Anthony Davis April 24, 2019 | 10:09 AM
Nick Bosa NFL Draft
NFL
Could NFL prospect Nick Bosa's recently deleted political tweets impact his draft stock? April 24, 2019 | 9:20 AM
Robert Kraft Patriots NFL
Patriots
Judge orders temporary delay of Kraft video release 'to avoid tainting the jury pool' April 24, 2019 | 9:00 AM
Work continues on the NFL Draft stage on Tuesday in Nashville, Tenn.
Patriots
7 options for the Patriots with the No. 32 overall pick April 24, 2019 | 7:11 AM
Michael Chavis, Red Sox
Red Sox
Big-swinging Michael Chavis obliterated his first MLB home run April 24, 2019 | 6:16 AM
The Stanley Cup was filled to the brim when the Washington Capitals won it last season, necessitating the removal of a ring of names.
Bruins
Never mind win the Cup. The Maple Leafs might not be on it in 11 years. April 24, 2019 | 6:11 AM
Tuukka Rask makes one of his 32 saves of Game 7.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' Game 7 win over the Maple Leafs April 24, 2019 | 6:08 AM
Bruce Cassidy
Bruins
'It should be a good series': What the Bruins had to say about their second-round opponent April 24, 2019 | 2:28 AM
Hector Velazquez, Red Sox
Red Sox
Sox doubleheader swept by Detroit for first time since 1965 April 24, 2019 | 1:06 AM
Mike Babcock Maple Leafs
Bruins
What the Maple Leafs had to say after getting ousted by the Bruins — again April 24, 2019 | 12:15 AM
Tuukka Rask
Bruins
Game 1 of Bruins-Blue Jackets series is Thursday night April 23, 2019 | 11:00 PM
Tom Brady Super Bowl interview
Bruins
What Tom Brady tweeted during the Bruins' Game 7 victory April 23, 2019 | 10:51 PM
Bruins Maple Leafs Game 7
Bruins
Video: Bruins role players score key goals in Game 7 victory April 23, 2019 | 10:03 PM
Bruins teammates mob Tuukka Rask at the end of Tuesday's Game 7 victory at TD Garden.
Bruins
Seventh heaven for the third time as Bruins send home Toronto again April 23, 2019 | 9:54 PM
Justin Bieber Hailey Baldwin
Bruins
David Pastrnak replies to Justin Bieber after Game 7 win April 23, 2019 | 9:33 PM
Rob Gronkowski Camille Kostek
Patriots
Rob Gronkowski is embracing nature and mountain biking in retirement April 23, 2019 | 8:05 PM
Josh Gordon Patriots
Patriots
Josh Gordon signs tender to play for Patriots in 2019 April 23, 2019 | 8:00 PM
Julian Edelman Bruins
Bruins
Julian Edelman fired up the crowd at Bruins-Leafs Game 7 April 23, 2019 | 7:52 PM
Chris Sale, Red Sox, Tigers
Red Sox
Chris Sale still lacking as Red Sox drop doubleheader opener April 23, 2019 | 4:47 PM
Patrice Bergeron celebrates his game-winning overtime goal with Brad Marchand as fans go crazy behind him.
Sports Q
Chad Finn: Who will score the winning goal in Game 7 of Bruins-Leafs? April 23, 2019 | 3:47 PM
Liverpool Mohamed Salah Premier League
Soccer
Liverpool will play a soccer match at Fenway Park in July April 23, 2019 | 2:51 PM
Matt Grzelcyk Bruins NHL
Bruins
Matt Grzelcyk pokes fun at his father over TD Garden ice conditions April 23, 2019 | 2:32 PM
Patrice Bergeron #37, Tyler Seguin #19, and Brad Marchand in 2013 Game 7 comeback vs. Maple Leafs
Bruins
What happened the last two times the Bruins and Maple Leafs played Game 7 April 23, 2019 | 2:21 PM
Nathan Eovaldi Red Sox MLB
Red Sox
Nathan Eovaldi will miss 6 weeks after elbow surgery April 23, 2019 | 1:42 PM
Odell Beckham Jr Cleveland Browns
NFL
Odell Beckham Jr. rips Giants in a Twitter rant that was 'almost a therapy session' April 23, 2019 | 1:03 PM
Kyrie Irving Bucks fans
Celtics
What Milwaukee Bucks fans chanted about the Celtics before playoff matchup was set April 23, 2019 | 10:16 AM
Luke Walton NBA Basketball
NBA
Newly hired Kings coach Luke Walton sued for sexual assault April 23, 2019 | 8:12 AM
Kyler Murray Oklahoma NFL Draft
NFL
Here’s the AP’s 1st round NFL mock draft April 23, 2019 | 8:09 AM
Chris Sale Red Sox MLB
Red Sox
Here are the pitching matchups for the Tigers-Red Sox series April 23, 2019 | 7:51 AM
David Pastrnak Tuukka Rask Boston Bruins
NHL
'Everything's on the line': Bruins-Leafs, Sharks-Knights go to Game 7 April 23, 2019 | 7:43 AM