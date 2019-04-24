Here are the Patriots’ picks in the 2019 NFL Draft
The Patriots own six picks in the first three rounds and 12 picks total.
Here are the Patriots’ picks heading into the 2019 NFL Draft, which begins Thursday night:
Round 1, Pick 32
Round 2, Pick 56 (via Chicago Bears)
Round 2, Pick 64
Round 3, Pick 73 (via Detroit Lions)
Round 3, Pick 97 (compensatory selection)
Round 3, Pick 101 (compensatory selection)
Round 4, Pick 134
Round 6, Pick 205 (compensatory selection)
Round 7, Pick 239 (via Philadelphia Eagles)
Round 7, Pick 243 (via Kansas City Chiefs through San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns)
Round 7, Pick 246
Round 7, Pick 252 (compensatory selection)